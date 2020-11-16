14 degrees in November? Record-breaking temperatures in the Netherlands

Weeronline reports that the maximum temperature in De Bilt - a town near Utrecht and home to the Dutch weather institute (KNMI) - has been 10 degrees or more for a record-breaking period of time in 2020.

Record-breaking warmth in the Netherlands this year

According to Weeronline, the maximum temperature in De Bilt has remained in double digits for a whopping 229 days (since April 1), breaking the 2011 record when temperatures soared into the double digits every day from March 27 to November 9. The average number of consecutive days with temperatures reaching 10 degrees or above is 193.

Interestingly, the Netherlands has only experienced temperatures of 10 degrees or higher for 200 consecutive days 16 times since records began 120 years go. Furthermore, 10 out of these 16 instances have taken place in the last 20 years. The record for the 20th century was just 140 days, which occurred in 1902, 1962, and 1974.

Over the weekend, cities across the Netherlands experienced exceptionally high temperatures for this time of year. Amsterdam recorded temperatures of 14 degrees - significantly higher than the November average of around 9 degrees. Since the start of the month, a number of weather records have been broken: Monday was the warmest November 9 ever recorded, and November 2 reached temperatures above 20 degrees, making it the warmest November day ever.