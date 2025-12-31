Snowy weekend to kick off 2026 in the Netherlands

The first weekend of the new year is expected to be a snowy one across the Netherlands, according to weather forecasts.

Snow expected across the Netherlands this weekend

As we enter 2026, the weather is set to become properly wintry in the Netherlands. While New Year’s Eve will be dry and windy, New Year’s Day will be dreary with rain showers and possibly even sleet that will quickly melt away.

"Saturday is when it really gets going. Heavy showers with snow and possibly hail," Weeronline meteorologist Johnny Willemsen told NU.nl. Chances for snow increase the further inland in the Netherlands you are, as temperatures are set to drop below freezing.

Sunday could be winter wonderland if snow sticks

"There's a chance of snow, especially at night and in the morning," said Willemsen. "If it snows heavily, it could remain on the ground during the day on Sunday." Temperatures on Sunday, January 4, will be between 0 and 3 degrees celsius.