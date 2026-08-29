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English is the top reason students pick Dutch universities

English is the top reason students pick Dutch universities

Choosing Dutch Universities

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By Simone Jacobs

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A recent study has revealed the main reasons international students choose the Netherlands for their studies. One of the biggest draws of Dutch universities is the use of English in study programmes and daily life. 

English attracts students to the Netherlands

The Dutch organisation for internationalisation in education, Nuffic, investigated the reasons why international students come to the Netherlands to pursue a bachelor’s degree. The organisation interviewed students and experts and compiled a questionnaire completed by 302 students in the country.

Overall, four out of five students said the Netherlands was their top choice for studies, but the final decision was ultimately made based on a mix of individual preferences, family advice, personal ties and unique personal circumstances. 

The results of the Nuffic study showed that English was the main reason students chose to study in the Netherlands. Almost 90 percent of students said the “wide availability of English-taught programmes [was] very important”. With the US being considered increasingly unsafe and the UK seeing more complex visa procedures and rising tuition fees, many students felt “the Netherlands has become the premier choice if you want to study in English”. 

The use of English in daily life also played a role, with 87,1 percent of students citing it as important - unsurprising, as the Dutch are considered the best non-native English speakers in the world. "I found that to be a fascinating observation," Nuffic researcher Ece Arat noted. “It is not just about your studies, but also about your life outside of them." 

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However, students also noted that once they arrived in the Netherlands, they realised how much they had underestimated the need to learn Dutch, especially for making friends and finding a job

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Dutch education: high quality and affordable

Around 82 percent of students consider affordable tuition fees to be an important factor in choosing a university, while around 80 percent take programme quality and rankings into consideration. With a good balance between these two factors, the Netherlands met the standards of many international students.

For example, several Dutch universities have appeared in the world rankings of the best universities. Quality of life (86,1 percent) and international career opportunities (78,1 percent) also influenced the decision. 

On the other hand, seven in 10 students had concerns about the ongoing housing shortage. The major sell-off of rental properties has reduced student housing availability. This has led to a sharp increase in prices. Indeed, an earlier study found that student rooms in the Netherlands were among the most expensive in Europe

Despite all this, international student numbers in the Netherlands recently dropped for the first time in 20 years. This could be because of previous government proposals to limit internationalisation in the country, which experts warned would negatively affect the Dutch economy.

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Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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