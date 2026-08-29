English is the top reason students pick Dutch universities

A recent study has revealed the main reasons international students choose the Netherlands for their studies. One of the biggest draws of Dutch universities is the use of English in study programmes and daily life.

English attracts students to the Netherlands

The Dutch organisation for internationalisation in education, Nuffic, investigated the reasons why international students come to the Netherlands to pursue a bachelor’s degree. The organisation interviewed students and experts and compiled a questionnaire completed by 302 students in the country.

Overall, four out of five students said the Netherlands was their top choice for studies, but the final decision was ultimately made based on a mix of individual preferences, family advice, personal ties and unique personal circumstances.

The results of the Nuffic study showed that English was the main reason students chose to study in the Netherlands. Almost 90 percent of students said the “wide availability of English-taught programmes [was] very important”. With the US being considered increasingly unsafe and the UK seeing more complex visa procedures and rising tuition fees, many students felt “the Netherlands has become the premier choice if you want to study in English”.