TU Delft retains title of best Dutch university in QS rankings

The latest QS World University Rankings are out, and only two Dutch universities have been named in the top 100. Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) has once again claimed the title as the best university in the Netherlands. QS World University Rankings 2027 Every year, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a higher education analysis company, compiles a list of what it considers the best higher education institutions in the world for its World University Rankings. The 2027 edition includes 1.504 universities, with 98 new entrants, representing over 100 locations worldwide. QS decides whether a university is “good” using 10 key metrics, each with its own weighting, to calculate an overall score out of 100. The metrics are: academic reputation; citations per faculty; employer reputation; employment outcomes; faculty-to-student ratio; international faculty ratio; international research network; international student diversity; international student ratio; and sustainability. In the 2027 ranking, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was named the best university in the world for the 15th consecutive year, with a perfect score of 100. Imperial College London and Stanford University came in joint second place, the University of Oxford in fourth, while Harvard University rounded out the top five.

ETH Zurich in Switzerland and the National University of Singapore were the only universities outside the US and the UK to make the top 10.

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TU Delft only Dutch university to make top 50 TU Delft is once again the only university in the Netherlands to be named among the best 50 universities in the world, according to the QS rankings. Since dethroning UvA as the best Dutch university in 2024, the university in Delft has maintained its spot in the top 50. For the 2027 edition of the ranking, TU Delft was ranked 48th position overall, falling one spot since last year. The largest university in Amsterdam also fell in the rankings, down seven places to come in 60th overall. Dutch universities fall in global rankings While only TU Delft and UvA appeared in the top 100 for the Netherlands,13 other institutions featured in the list. Almost all the Dutch universities on the list dropped in the ranking, with Tilburg University seeing the biggest decline of 82 positions to 429.

Here are the positions of all the Dutch universities featured in the ranking: 47. Delft University of Technology

60. University of Amsterdam

=113. Utrecht University

=119. Leiden University

148. Erasmus University Rotterdam

152. Eindhoven University of Technology

154. Wageningen University & Research

157. University of Groningen

=185. Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

=223. University of Twente

254. Maastricht University

=283. Radboud University

429. Tilburg University For more information and to see the full ranking, visit the QS website. How does QS decide which universities are the best? University rankings are a relatively new phenomenon. The first global rankings were published in 2003, and the first QS ranking was published in 2004. Since then, prospective students have increasingly used rankings to inform their decision about where to study. Simultaneously, there has been increasing scepticism about the methodologies and techniques that university ranking companies use to determine which institutions are “the best”.