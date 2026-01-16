As a Warehouse Employee, you help keep our logistics processes running smoothly. You handle the loading, unloading and internal movement of goods, process administration accurately and support production. With your attention to detail, you contribute to a reliable and efficient logistics chain.

What You Will Do

Loading and unloading: daily handling of raw materials, packaging materials and finished products

Internal transport: efficiently moving goods within the company

Administration: ensuring accurate physical and administrative processing of products

Production support: contributing to an uninterrupted production process

Driver assistance: supporting external drivers during their activities

Qualifications

(V)MBO-level education, preferably in Logistics, or relevant work experience;

Requirements

We are looking for a precise and team-oriented logistics professional to ensure smooth operational processes in a dynamic environment.

