Warehouse Employee
Posted on January 16, 2026
Hapert
About this role
As a Warehouse Employee, you help keep our logistics processes running smoothly. You handle the loading, unloading and internal movement of goods, process administration accurately and support production. With your attention to detail, you contribute to a reliable and efficient logistics chain.
What You Will Do
- Loading and unloading: daily handling of raw materials, packaging materials and finished products
- Internal transport: efficiently moving goods within the company
- Administration: ensuring accurate physical and administrative processing of products
- Production support: contributing to an uninterrupted production process
- Driver assistance: supporting external drivers during their activities
Qualifications
(V)MBO-level education, preferably in Logistics, or relevant work experience;
Requirements
We are looking for a precise and team-oriented logistics professional to ensure smooth operational processes in a dynamic environment.
