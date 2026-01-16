Warehouse Employee

Warehouse Employee

Posted on January 16, 2026
Hapert
Posted on January 16, 2026

About this role

As a Warehouse Employee, you help keep our logistics processes running smoothly. You handle the loading, unloading and internal movement of goods, process administration accurately and support production. With your attention to detail, you contribute to a reliable and efficient logistics chain.

What You Will Do

  • Loading and unloading: daily handling of raw materials, packaging materials and finished products
  • Internal transport: efficiently moving goods within the company
  • Administration: ensuring accurate physical and administrative processing of products
  • Production support: contributing to an uninterrupted production process
  • Driver assistance: supporting external drivers during their activities

Qualifications

(V)MBO-level education, preferably in Logistics, or relevant work experience;

Requirements

We are looking for a precise and team-oriented logistics professional to ensure smooth operational processes in a dynamic environment.

Apply Now

Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Hapert delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Logistics Operative
Logistics Employee
Contract Manager Supply Chain (Temporary) 12 month contract
Talent Acquisition Coordinator - Temporary
Shipping Agent (TEMP)
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position