Warehouse employee 4-Shift system

Posted on January 25, 2026
Zwolle
About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you like staying active and want to play a vital role in a fast‑moving logistics environment? As a Warehouse Employee, you are at the heart of our logistics operation. Every day, you help ensure that orders are prepared efficiently, accurately, and on time—so customers receive their products exactly as expected.

You will work in a 4‑shift system, which brings variety to your workday and ensures no two days are ever the same. Together with a motivated and close‑knit team, you keep the warehouse running smoothly. Your eye for detail, hands‑on attitude, and motivation to grow will help you succeed and develop within this role.

Looking for long‑term opportunities? This position offers plenty of room to learn, grow, and earn certifications, including the chance to obtain your forklift license.

What will you do as a warehouse employee 4-Shift system?

  • Pick orders accurately using a hand scanner
  • Work efficiently while maintaining quality and attention to detail
  • Collaborate with your team to keep daily operations running smoothly
  • Work safely at all times, following established safety procedures
  • Develop your skills through training and certification opportunities, such as a forklift certificate

This warehouse role is ideal if you’re looking for a dynamic logistics job, enjoy working in shifts, and want to build a stable future in the warehouse and logistics sector.

What do we offer you

Joining our team means becoming part of a supportive and dynamic workplace where your growth and well-being are prioritized. Here's what we offer to help you thrive as warehouse employee 4-Shift system:

  • Starting salary from €2700 per month, including shift allowance.
  • Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.
  • Full-time role, 36-40 hours per week.
  • 27 vacation days, with the option to buy 5 extra days.
  • Daily meal allowance up to €7.54.
  • Opportunity to obtain your forklift certification.
  • Ample room for personal and professional growth.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a detail-oriented and proactive warehouse employee 4-Shift system, a team player who thrives in a dynamic warehouse environment.

  • Experience as an order picker in logistics.
  • Full-time availability and immediate readiness to start.
  • Willingness to work 4-shift schedules, including Saturdays.
  • Proficiency in Dutch and/or English language.
  • Accurate, practical, and attentive to details.

About the company

Located in Zwolle, our company specializes in the delivery of large products, providing reliable and efficient logistics solutions. With a strong focus on teamwork, we have built a close-knit team of around 50 colleagues who value collaboration and mutual support. Our mission is to ensure smooth operations while fostering a positive and inclusive workplace.

We stand out by prioritizing your personal and professional growth. From training opportunities, like earning your forklift certification, to maintaining a healthy work-life balance, we invest in your development and well-being. Here, you’ll find a welcoming environment where you can truly thrive.

Are you ready to join a company where your contributions as a warehouse employee are valued, and your growth is encouraged?

We believe in equal opportunities and our vacancies are open to everyone.

