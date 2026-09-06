Vacancy I Order Management Representative I French and Dutch I Weert

What exactly are you going to do

As an Order Management Representative you are responsible for all after sales activities of the Export department, specifically for the Belgium market.

Your responsibilities include:

serving as first point of contact for customers in respect to order status, prices, delivery times, product specifications etc.

processing incoming orders mainly by using SAP

handling claims

arranging shipments

liaising with Marketing and Sales in order to provide excellent customer service.

You will be the main point of contact between the client and your sales colleagues, and you will be stimulating smooth cooperation between the planning department, dealers and the sales management. You will also be expected to contribute to enhancing efficiency in processes in case of any problems or issues.