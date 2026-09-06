Vacancy I Order Management Representative I French and Dutch I Weert
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As an Order Management Representative you are responsible for all after sales activities of the Export department, specifically for the Belgium market.
Your responsibilities include:
- serving as first point of contact for customers in respect to order status, prices, delivery times, product specifications etc.
- processing incoming orders mainly by using SAP
- handling claims
- arranging shipments
- liaising with Marketing and Sales in order to provide excellent customer service.
You will be the main point of contact between the client and your sales colleagues, and you will be stimulating smooth cooperation between the planning department, dealers and the sales management. You will also be expected to contribute to enhancing efficiency in processes in case of any problems or issues.
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What do we offer you
- Fulltime position in an international team
- Longterm position
- Dynamic and international work environment
- Excellent salary conditions
- Extensive training at the start in order to get to know products and company processes.
- Growth posibilities within the company
Job Requirements
- Excellent communication skills in French, Dutch and English.
- Fluency in other European languages is a plus.
- At least BA degree, preferably in Business Administration, Languages or Logistics
- Relevant working experience in the field of customer service, sales support, supply chain is highly desirable
- Accurate, client-minded and flexible attitude
- Experienced user of MS office
- Knowledge of SAP is a plus
About the company
International organisation located in Weert specialised in the field of architectural materials. This company works closely with architects, designers, intallers and material suppliers globally.
All products are manufactured at the headquarters in Weert. The company has a global sales organisation complemented by a network of local agents and distributors. Which brings this company close to the commercial demands and aspriations of its end users in regional building markets.
Interested? Then please send your cv to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or for more information phone us at 0031(0)40 2395200.