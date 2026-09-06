Supply Chain Assistant with excellent Excel skills in Tilburg

Supply Chain Assistant with excellent Excel skills in Tilburg

Posted on September 6, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

  • Set up new suppliers & process and track purchase orders
  • Follow up with suppliers and end users to ensure deadlines will be met
  • Maintain approved supplier list – Support our e-Procurement
  • Develop and manage periodic purchasing metrics and management reporting
  • Support the EMEA Purchasing Management Team with admin tasks
  • Work with P2P / Finance Management to identify and develop process improvement opportunities

What do we offer you

A fulltime position, 40 hours per week, until at least October 1st, 2018 with a possible extension in case of good performance.

Job Requirements

  • High School (HAVO/VWO) level or the equivalent
  • Min. 2 years of working experience, preferred in Supply Chain or Finance
  • Excellent analytical and judgment skills, advanced Excel skills.
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced, growing environment with high demand to flexibility
  • Open-minded self-starter with the ability to adapt, improvise and problem solve.
  • A good verbal and written ability in English and preferably in German

About the company

Our client is a renowned and growing international organisation located in Tilburg

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