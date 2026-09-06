Supply Chain Assistant with excellent Excel skills in Tilburg
Posted on September 6, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
- Set up new suppliers & process and track purchase orders
- Follow up with suppliers and end users to ensure deadlines will be met
- Maintain approved supplier list – Support our e-Procurement
- Develop and manage periodic purchasing metrics and management reporting
- Support the EMEA Purchasing Management Team with admin tasks
- Work with P2P / Finance Management to identify and develop process improvement opportunities
What do we offer you
A fulltime position, 40 hours per week, until at least October 1st, 2018 with a possible extension in case of good performance.
Job Requirements
- High School (HAVO/VWO) level or the equivalent
- Min. 2 years of working experience, preferred in Supply Chain or Finance
- Excellent analytical and judgment skills, advanced Excel skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced, growing environment with high demand to flexibility
- Open-minded self-starter with the ability to adapt, improvise and problem solve.
- A good verbal and written ability in English and preferably in German
About the company
Our client is a renowned and growing international organisation located in Tilburg
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