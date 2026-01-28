Reachtruck Driver
Posted on January 28, 2026
Tilburg
Posted on January 28, 2026
About this role
As a Reach Truck Driver, you are an essential part of our logistics process. You ensure that products are stored and handled safely and efficiently, so our customers always receive their orders on time. You will work in a dynamic environment where no two days are the same, and you directly contribute to the success of our Tilburg warehouse. Together with a close-knit and diverse team, you make sure everything runs smoothly.
What you will do:
- Responsible for loading and unloading goods using the reach truck;
- Safely storing products in the correct locations within the warehouse;
- Performing stock counts and maintaining accurate inventory records;
- Collaborating with warehouse colleagues to ensure smooth processes;
- Following safety procedures and maintaining a clean and safe working environment.
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Tilburg delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Production Employee
Assistant Warehouse Manager
Production Operator (2 Shifts)
Contract Manager Supply Chain (Temporary) 12 month contract
Talent Acquisition Coordinator - Temporary