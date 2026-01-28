Reachtruck Driver

Reachtruck Driver

Posted on January 28, 2026
Tilburg
Posted on January 28, 2026

About this role

As a Reach Truck Driver, you are an essential part of our logistics process. You ensure that products are stored and handled safely and efficiently, so our customers always receive their orders on time. You will work in a dynamic environment where no two days are the same, and you directly contribute to the success of our Tilburg warehouse. Together with a close-knit and diverse team, you make sure everything runs smoothly.

What you will do:

  • Responsible for loading and unloading goods using the reach truck;
  • Safely storing products in the correct locations within the warehouse;
  • Performing stock counts and maintaining accurate inventory records;
  • Collaborating with warehouse colleagues to ensure smooth processes;
  • Following safety procedures and maintaining a clean and safe working environment.
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Tilburg delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Production Employee
Assistant Warehouse Manager
Production Operator (2 Shifts)
Contract Manager Supply Chain (Temporary) 12 month contract
Talent Acquisition Coordinator - Temporary
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position