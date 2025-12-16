Product Planner

Posted on December 16, 2025
About this role

As a Planner, you will be the key link between production capacity and customer demand across various sites in Europe. Your responsibility is to optimize the use of both internal and external film resources, ensuring that planning is efficient, cost-effective, and responsive to market changes. This position plays a vital part in coordinating supply chain activities—ranging from forecasting and scheduling to inventory management and supplier collaboration. You'll be working cross-functionally with departments such as Sales, Operations, and Production, while staying alert to changes in demand and capacity. Key responsibilities:
  • Create and adjust production plans in line with customer forecasts and available capacity.
  • Coordinate internal and external resources to meet demand efficiently.
  • Track execution vs. plan and make timely adjustments when deviations occur.
  • Improve forecast accuracy in collaboration with Sales and Corporate Operations.
  • Monitor inventory levels and ensure optimal stock positions (avoiding overstock or product expiry).
  • Plan film extrusion based on forecast data, intake, and plant capacity.
  • Manage intercompany and third-party work orders; place orders with suppliers when required.
  • Contribute to long-term planning, supply chain improvements, and cost-saving initiatives.
  • Stay informed on industry trends and suggest actionable improvements to the planning process.

Requirements

  • A bachelor's degree or similar level of knowledge gained through experience.
  • Several years of experience in a production or supply chain planner role within a manufacturing environment.
  • Confident using ERP systems, Excel, and Outlook.
  • Highly analytical and detail-oriented.
  • Calm under pressure, organized in your workflow, and clear in your communication.
  • Able to engage with different stakeholders and make decisions based on data and logic.
  • Fluent in English (written and spoken); other languages are a plus.
  • Open to occasional travel within Europe.
  • Currently living near Deurne (we are not open to candidates that still need to relocate!)
Please note that we are unable to provide sponsorship for this role.

Salary

€4500-€5200 per month

The company

Our client is originally a Japanese company with global operations.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
