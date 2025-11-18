logistics reachtruck operator

What exactly are you going to do

As a reachtruckchauffeur at Pantos on the Maasvlakte, you will contribute to the smooth operation of our modern logistics center. Your role involves safely and efficiently moving, storing, and retrieving pallets using a reach truck. You will also inspect incoming goods, prepare shipments, and report any discrepancies. Working in an international team, you will play a key part in maintaining a safe and organized work environment where collaboration is highly valued.

What You Will Do:

Move and store: safely and efficiently move, store, and retrieve pallets using a reach truck.

Inspect: check incoming goods for accuracy and quality.

Prepare shipments: ensure outgoing shipments are correctly and timely prepared.

Report: promptly report any discrepancies or issues to the appropriate colleagues or supervisors.

Contribute to safety: maintain a clean, safe, and organized work environment.

What do we offer you

At Pantos Logistics, we believe in rewarding your hard work with a supportive environment, professional growth opportunities, and a competitive compensation package. Here’s what you can expect when you join our team:

Gross hourly wage of €17.04, including 13% shift allowance.

Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.

Workweek of 38 to 40 hours in a two-shift system.

Opportunities to grow into roles like team leader or quality controller.

Access to internal training, including safety courses and certifications.

Collaborate in an international, friendly, and professional team.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a precise and experienced reach truck driver who values safety and efficiency in daily operations.

Valid reach truck certificate and proven work experience.

Willingness to work in a two-shift system.

Strong organizational skills and sense of responsibility.

Ability to work accurately and report deviations immediately.

Team player focused on collaboration and maintaining safety.

About the company

Located in Tilburg, Pantos Logistics is a globally recognized logistics partner known for its innovation and reliability. With a focus on modern systems and high-end storage techniques, the company is committed to delivering efficient processes and maintaining exceptional quality standards. Collaboration, stability, and structure are at the heart of everything we do.

At Pantos Logistics, you’ll work in an international and informal environment where teamwork and professional growth go hand in hand. We invest in our employees through internal training programs and provide opportunities for career advancement within the organization.

Are you ready to join a team that takes logistics excellence to the next level?