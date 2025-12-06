Logistics Administrator I English
Rotterdam
English
About this role
As the Logistics Administrator you should be a flexible person with an administrative background, willing to coordinate general activities. The first responsibility will be the execution, administration and control of contracts, and the position includes reporting directly to the head of administration.
For this role our client is looking for someone who has administrative skills with an interest in logistics as they are currently in the process of digitizing their administration.
Here are some examples of your daily tasks:
Execution contracts:
- Issuing contracts as per instructions of trader and/or head of the department
- Emission and continuous control of Letters of Credit or any other type of payment document
- Control purchase contract terms
- Receipt, control and dispatch of documentation
- Shipment advice
- Control of suppliers invoices
Logistics:
- Following up of loading and shipments
- Covering insurance of transport
- Making bookings with shipping companies
- Passing on instructions to suppliers etc.
General duties:
- Applying for samples
- Sending samples to our customers
- Updating sailing list
- Updating list of executed contracts
- Updating contract list
- Filing of executed contracts
Requirements
As the Logistics Administrator you need to have an eye for detail as you are dealing with contracts and shipment documents. You are good at prioritizing your tasks. You are eager to learn and don't shy away from asking questions, working in a team comes naturally to you.
Please note that, in order to be considered for this role, candidates must be already based in the Rotterdam area and hold a valid work permit, as the client is unable to provide sponsorship
- Fluency level of English
- Conversational Dutch is a bonus
- You must have 1-3 years experience in Logistics or an educational degree in a similar field
- Interest in digitizing administration
- Interested in other parts of the organization
- Eager to learn and brings in new ideas
Salary
€2500-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is a FMCG company buying and selling mainly foods from all-over of the world for shipment to mainly West-Africa. Based in Rotterdam, they are searching for a new person to join their international team.
Application Procedure
