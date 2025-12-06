Logistics Administrator I English

Issuing contracts as per instructions of trader and/or head of the department

Emission and continuous control of Letters of Credit or any other type of payment document

Control purchase contract terms

Receipt, control and dispatch of documentation

Shipment advice

Control of suppliers invoices

Following up of loading and shipments

Covering insurance of transport

Making bookings with shipping companies

Passing on instructions to suppliers etc.

Applying for samples

Sending samples to our customers

Updating sailing list

Updating list of executed contracts

Updating contract list

Filing of executed contracts

As the Logistics Administrator you should be a flexible person with an administrative background, willing to coordinate general activities. The first responsibility will be the execution, administration and control of contracts, and the position includes reporting directly to the head of administration.For this role our client is looking for someone who has administrative skills with an interest in logistics as they are currently in the process of digitizing their administration.Here are some examples of your daily tasks: