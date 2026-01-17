Inbound & Outbound Specialist
About this role
Keep the studio moving. Keep the shoots on track.
As an Inbound & Outbound Specialist, you’ll be at the heart of a world-class fashion studio in Amsterdam—managing the flow of samples that power global e-commerce. If you thrive in fast-paced environments, love precision, and want to make a visible impact behind the scenes of premium digital fashion, this is your moment. Apply now before Tuesday 20th January at 12:00 to be considered for this postion.
The Department and Team
Part of the Global Brand Marketing team, Studios produces over 175,000 image assets annually for the brand’s global e-commerce platforms. Based in a 23,500 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Amsterdam, Studios combines creative excellence with operational efficiency to deliver best-in-class digital fashion experiences, supported by advanced studios, production facilities, and collaborative workspaces.
The Position
As an Inbound & Outbound Specialist within the Studios Operations Team, you play a key role in managing the flow of samples for e-commerce photoshoots, ensuring accurate handling, inventory control, and smooth studio operations so shoots run efficiently and on schedule.
Role and Responsibilities
- Manage physical inbound and outbound flow of samples in line with seasonal planning.
- Ensure accurate processing in the studio management system (Creative Force).
- Organize and maintain efficient warehouse space.
- Prioritize urgent and ad hoc product requests.
- Consistently meet daily production and quality targets.
- Support the studio operations team as needed.
The Ideal Candidate
- Thrives in a fast-paced environment with a strong sense of ownership and accountability.
- Proactive, adaptable, and able to manage multiple priorities with urgency.
- Detail-oriented, well-organized, and solution-driven.
- Positive, resilient, and effective under pressure.
- Proficient in MS Office (especially Excel), with a logistics or operations background.
What you can expect from our client:
- An international environment which respects diversity, equality, and individuality;
- A beautiful state-of-the-art Campus;
- Depending on the role a monthly home - office budget;
- A chance to unwind with weekly social activities.
Salary
Application Procedure
Apply now, and be sure to do so before Tuesday 20th January at 12:00. Send your resume and a short motivation. Before we can introduce you to the client, we will invite you for an interview at our Projob office or online. For more information contact us at 020-5738383 or welcome@projob.nl.
Please note that we agreed with our clients to only introduce them to candidates who already live near the job location. Although you might be willing to relocate or commute, this is not an adequate option.