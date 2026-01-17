Keep the studio moving. Keep the shoots on track.

As an Inbound & Outbound Specialist, you’ll be at the heart of a world-class fashion studio in Amsterdam—managing the flow of samples that power global e-commerce. If you thrive in fast-paced environments, love precision, and want to make a visible impact behind the scenes of premium digital fashion, this is your moment. Apply now before Tuesday 20th January at 12:00 to be considered for this postion.

The Department and Team



Part of the Global Brand Marketing team, Studios produces over 175,000 image assets annually for the brand’s global e-commerce platforms. Based in a 23,500 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Amsterdam, Studios combines creative excellence with operational efficiency to deliver best-in-class digital fashion experiences, supported by advanced studios, production facilities, and collaborative workspaces.

The Position



As an Inbound & Outbound Specialist within the Studios Operations Team, you play a key role in managing the flow of samples for e-commerce photoshoots, ensuring accurate handling, inventory control, and smooth studio operations so shoots run efficiently and on schedule.

Role and Responsibilities



Manage physical inbound and outbound flow of samples in line with seasonal planning.

Ensure accurate processing in the studio management system (Creative Force).

Organize and maintain efficient warehouse space.

Prioritize urgent and ad hoc product requests.

Consistently meet daily production and quality targets.

Support the studio operations team as needed.

The Ideal Candidate

Thrives in a fast-paced environment with a strong sense of ownership and accountability.

Proactive, adaptable, and able to manage multiple priorities with urgency.

Detail-oriented, well-organized, and solution-driven.

Positive, resilient, and effective under pressure.

Proficient in MS Office (especially Excel), with a logistics or operations background.

What you can expect from our client: