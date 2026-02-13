Digital Assortment Planner | Temporary

Influence budgets and targets setting, based on demand trends, analytics and business strategy.

Use a wide range of reporting, data and insights: turning this large, complex information into learnings that helps us understand better the needs of our consumer and the overall marketplace performance. You will then take these learnings, combined with product strategy, to sharpen pre-season plans and strengthen in-season trade actions.

Influence pre-season forecasts on key product classifications that will flow into style colour level plans combining numbers with strategy. This will be the output of a highly collaborative pre-season process in which you will work with a wide range of functions.

Observe trends and identify risks and opportunities, highlighting these in an easy-to-understand way of communication with recommended actions.

Lead weekly trading meetings for your business area reading and reacting to weekly sales, inventory and experience KPI's. Creating summaries of this information and creating action plans to work towards Nike Digital financials goals.

Turn numbers into clear and concise messages through highly skilled story telling. With a varied group of stakeholders and a complex direct to consumer business you will need to land clear and concise communications that helps to guide decision making

In this role we need you to drive x-seasonal planning for sales, inventory, productivity, margin and product conversion. Plus, optimize in-season trade to deliver seasonal targets and maximize business outcomes.You will work closely with Merchandising team and Digital Platform team and collaborate with key partners to ensure we have the right product, in the right quantity, at the right time. You will utilize existing tools to analyze performance and assess risks and opportunities, drive tactical actions to reach financial targets, and participate in new planning capabilities establishment as the business evolves.Key Responsibilities: