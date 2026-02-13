Digital Assortment Planner | Temporary
Posted on February 13, 2026
Hilversum
English
Posted on February 13, 2026
About this role
In this role we need you to drive x-seasonal planning for sales, inventory, productivity, margin and product conversion. Plus, optimize in-season trade to deliver seasonal targets and maximize business outcomes.You will work closely with Merchandising team and Digital Platform team and collaborate with key partners to ensure we have the right product, in the right quantity, at the right time. You will utilize existing tools to analyze performance and assess risks and opportunities, drive tactical actions to reach financial targets, and participate in new planning capabilities establishment as the business evolves.
Key Responsibilities:
Key Responsibilities:
- Influence budgets and targets setting, based on demand trends, analytics and business strategy.
- Use a wide range of reporting, data and insights: turning this large, complex information into learnings that helps us understand better the needs of our consumer and the overall marketplace performance. You will then take these learnings, combined with product strategy, to sharpen pre-season plans and strengthen in-season trade actions.
- Influence pre-season forecasts on key product classifications that will flow into style colour level plans combining numbers with strategy. This will be the output of a highly collaborative pre-season process in which you will work with a wide range of functions.
- Observe trends and identify risks and opportunities, highlighting these in an easy-to-understand way of communication with recommended actions.
- Lead weekly trading meetings for your business area reading and reacting to weekly sales, inventory and experience KPI's. Creating summaries of this information and creating action plans to work towards Nike Digital financials goals.
- Turn numbers into clear and concise messages through highly skilled story telling. With a varied group of stakeholders and a complex direct to consumer business you will need to land clear and concise communications that helps to guide decision making
Requirements
What You Bring:
Coming into this role, you will have +4 years’ experience in Retail Merchandising/Planning, with at least 1 year in an e-commerce-based role.
Coming into this role, you will have +4 years’ experience in Retail Merchandising/Planning, with at least 1 year in an e-commerce-based role.
- Bachelor's/Master/MBA degree in Merchandising, Inventory Management, Business Analytics or a related field.
- Strong assortment planning experience and good understanding of financial, product and supply planning, 1-2 years of digital retail experience is required. Business development and/or consulting experience are welcomed.
- Highly advanced excel skill, experience in top-down and bottom-up planning, analytics tools and/or other data modelling applications.
- Strong problem solving and critical thinking skills; ability to think beyond prescribed solution.
- Experience in coaching and developing junior team members.
- Experience in leading projects with diverse and x-functional teams to drive changes and innovation, with a track record of overcoming obstacles and challenges to meet goals.
- Demonstrate a self-starter attitude with positive energy and proactiveness to drive and act; fast paced, results driven, forward thinking, strong sense of accountability
Salary
€4500-€5000 per month
The company
Our client is a big player in the retail space.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Hilversum delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Procurement Manager - Packaging (TEMP)
Contract Manager Supply Chain (Temporary) 12 month contract
Shipping Agent (TEMP)
Talent Acquisition Coordinator - Temporary
Sales Support Specialist