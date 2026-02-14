Clinical Supply Chain Coordinator

Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, dedicated to transforming biotechnology into life-changing therapies. Their mission is to serve patients by ensuring the timely availability of medicines.

The Breda site plays a crucial role in clinical supply chain management: preparing, planning, packaging, labeling, and distributing medicines for global clinical trials. Over 1000 colleagues from 38 nationalities contribute to operations across supply chain, manufacturing, quality, customer service, marketing, and sales.

The company culture is international, diverse, and fast-paced, with a strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and excellence.