Clinical Supply Chain Coordinator

Posted on February 14, 2026
Breda
English
About this role

As a Clinical Supply Chain Coordinator, you ensure the efficient, compliant global distribution of my client's products within the Development Supply Chain team.
Main responsibilities:
  • Manage Sales and Stock Transfer Orders
  • Ensure timely, compliant shipment to clinical sites and logistics service providers
  • Review temperature data and manage temperature excursions
  • Handle returns, reconciliations and complaints
  • Support expiry relabeling campaigns and import license management
  • Collaborate closely with multiple departments


  • Convert purchase orders to global labeling locations in accordance with established procedures
  • Follow up on timely quality release and shipment to the warehouses
  • Coordinate product destruction activities
  • Run global reports that trigger required actions
  • Generate, monitor and report key metrics for assigned areas and processes to the management
  • Provide labelling solutions for hospital sites requiring additional activities to comply with regulatory requirements for their products
  • Master data mainly in SAP

Requirements

Minimum requirements:
  • Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain, Life Sciences or a related field
  • Relevant experience in an international, fast-paced and regulated environment, preferably within biotechnology or pharmaceuticals
  • Proficiency in English, both in oral and written communication
  • Strong understanding in working with automated systems and MS Office
  • Excellent communication and problem-solving skills.
Applicants must hold a valid work permit for the Netherlands. Sponsorships are not offered for this positions.

Salary

€3700-€3700 per month

The company

Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, dedicated to transforming biotechnology into life-changing therapies. Their mission is to serve patients by ensuring the timely availability of medicines.
The Breda site plays a crucial role in clinical supply chain management: preparing, planning, packaging, labeling, and distributing medicines for global clinical trials. Over 1000 colleagues from 38 nationalities contribute to operations across supply chain, manufacturing, quality, customer service, marketing, and sales.
The company culture is international, diverse, and fast-paced, with a strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and excellence.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
