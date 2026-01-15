Assistant Warehouse Manager

Tilburg
About this role

As an assistant manager warehouse, you will contribute to the smooth operation and continuous improvement of our warehouse in Tilburg. You will support the operational management and collaborate closely with various departments to optimize processes, control costs, and enhance overall performance. With your warehousing experience and analytical mindset, you will play a key role in identifying opportunities for efficiency and cost savings.

What You Will Do:

  • Support: the operational management of the warehouse and contribute to process optimizations.
  • Manage: supplier and supply chain operations, including monitoring and controlling costs and invoices.
  • Analyze: KPIs and translate them into actionable improvements for the warehouse operation.
  • Coordinate: workforce planning, time registration, and the deployment of temporary staff.
  • Contribute: to reporting tasks such as WBR and MBR reports, while collaborating with departments like Accounting, Finance, and General Affairs.
