Vacancy | Junior Inside Sales Representative - Cold calling | French, English | Amsterdam

Vacancy | Junior Inside Sales Representative - Cold calling | French, English | Amsterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Lijnden
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

We are looking for a Junior Inside Sales Representative for our international client based in Amsterdam. Do you have a talent for sales, that you want to combine with great relationship management in order to get to the next level? If you recently graduated or are looking for the first or second career step in order to develop within in a driven sales organization then this is the ideal job for you!

Part of your responsibilities in this position include:

  • Obtain new leads in French to schedule appointments for new customers;
  • Educate prospects and existing accounts to ensure continued satisfaction;
  • Collaborate with other departments in order to excel your sales and marketing goals;
  • Continuously update the database about new opportunities and existing customers;
  • Learn, implement & improve the consultative sales process in order to close the deal.

What do we offer you

We offer you an exciting opportunity to kick-start your career with an attractive base salary and exciting bonus schemes (+ other secondary benefits).

Job Requirements

The (hard-) requirements for this role are:

  • You speak French on a (near-) native level and English on an advanced business level (a language assessment will be part of the application procedure);
  • Bachelor degree;
  • 1-2 years of experience in B2B tele-sales or B2B customer service;
  • You have a positive attitude and like to work within a driven team environment;
  • High level of patience, focus, and accountability;
  • You are a self-starter, results-driven, with the ability to multi-task and assess your own performance.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

An international, sales driven company that is based in Amsterdam.

Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Lijnden delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Vacancy | Account Manager | French and English | Amsterdam
Vacancy I Flemish + French Inside Sales I Almere
Sales Manager – Central Europe | Dutch & German
Outside Sales | German or Dutch
Visual Merchandiser, Store Employee | Dutch B2
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position