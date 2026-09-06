Vacancy | Junior Inside Sales Representative - Cold calling | French, English | Amsterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
We are looking for a Junior Inside Sales Representative for our international client based in Amsterdam. Do you have a talent for sales, that you want to combine with great relationship management in order to get to the next level? If you recently graduated or are looking for the first or second career step in order to develop within in a driven sales organization then this is the ideal job for you!
Part of your responsibilities in this position include:
- Obtain new leads in French to schedule appointments for new customers;
- Educate prospects and existing accounts to ensure continued satisfaction;
- Collaborate with other departments in order to excel your sales and marketing goals;
- Continuously update the database about new opportunities and existing customers;
- Learn, implement & improve the consultative sales process in order to close the deal.
What do we offer you
We offer you an exciting opportunity to kick-start your career with an attractive base salary and exciting bonus schemes (+ other secondary benefits).
Job Requirements
The (hard-) requirements for this role are:
- You speak French on a (near-) native level and English on an advanced business level (a language assessment will be part of the application procedure);
- Bachelor degree;
- 1-2 years of experience in B2B tele-sales or B2B customer service;
- You have a positive attitude and like to work within a driven team environment;
- High level of patience, focus, and accountability;
- You are a self-starter, results-driven, with the ability to multi-task and assess your own performance.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
An international, sales driven company that is based in Amsterdam.