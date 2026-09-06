Vacancy | International Trader | Turkish | Breda

What exactly are you going to do

As an International Turkish Trader, you will be working in a highly commercial, dynamic and multilingual environment. You will be responsible for the management of an existing portfolio of customers as well as identifying and acquiring new business. The job involves analysis of requests and offers, relationship management with customers as well as negotiation of prices, payment and delivery terms. You will also manage the financial and account information of customers. You will collaborate with colleagues from the back-office/logistics team in order to successfully close and deliver the deals.

As a Turkish Trader you are responsible for: