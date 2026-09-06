Vacancy | Technical Inside Sales Benelux | French | Dutch | English | Breda

Vacancy | Technical Inside Sales Benelux | French | Dutch | English | Breda

Posted on September 6, 2026
Breda
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

About the job:

For an international organisation in Breda, we are recruiting a Technical Inside Sales Representative for the Benelux region. The company is US based and has also a European headquarter in London. The Breda office is responsible for sales, inside sales and marketing. You would be part of a small team and would work in a nice, informal, dynamic environment.
As Technical Inside Sales Representative you will be responsible for:

  • Creating competitive quotes and business proposals based on dealers needs.
  • Making product & services recommendations
  • Generating new business by calling customers (helping the account managers with following up on leads)
  • Building and maintaining relationships with internal and external customers
  • Being in close contact with several stakeholders within the company
  • Supporting the Account Managers in the Benelux region.

You must be a resident of the Netherlands and you must have a valid work permit.

What do we offer you

A permanent full time position. 32-36 hours is discussable.
Salary based on experience, up to €3000 gross per month based on full time.
You will receive a 1 month training about the technical aspects of the job when you start. Divers job because you are in contact with different parties in different countries.

Job Requirements

Requirements:

  • Preferred few years relevant commercial experience in a similar role (e.g. inside sales, telesales).
  • Fluency in French and Dutch is a must and good communication skills in English are also required
  • Experience in the building industry is a plus
  • Technical affinity is a plus
  • Excellent communication, negotiation & analytical skills
  • Able to work independently as well in a small team
  • Living in the surroundings of Breda is preferred

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.

Only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

An International company in Breda in the building industry.

Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900

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