Vacancy | Technical Inside Sales Benelux | French | Dutch | English | Breda

What exactly are you going to do

About the job:



For an international organisation in Breda, we are recruiting a Technical Inside Sales Representative for the Benelux region. The company is US based and has also a European headquarter in London. The Breda office is responsible for sales, inside sales and marketing. You would be part of a small team and would work in a nice, informal, dynamic environment.

As Technical Inside Sales Representative you will be responsible for:

Creating competitive quotes and business proposals based on dealers needs.

Making product & services recommendations

Generating new business by calling customers (helping the account managers with following up on leads)

Building and maintaining relationships with internal and external customers

Being in close contact with several stakeholders within the company

Supporting the Account Managers in the Benelux region.

You must be a resident of the Netherlands and you must have a valid work permit.