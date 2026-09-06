Vacancy | International Trader | French | Breda

Vacancy | International Trader | French | Breda

Posted on September 6, 2026
Breda
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As an International French Trader, you will be working in a highly commercial, dynamic and multilingual environment. You will be responsible for the management of an existing portfolio of customers as well as identifying and acquiring new business. The job involves analysis of requests and offers, relationship management with customers as well as negotiation of prices, payment and delivery terms. You will also manage the financial and account information of customers. You will collaborate with colleagues from the back-office/logistics team in order to successfully close and deliver the deals.

As a French Trader you are responsible for:

  • Contacting existing and prospect clients;
  • Visiting clients in your area;
  • Determining offers and handling the contracts, making sure the corresponding records are accurate;
  • Maintaining a personal relationship with existing clients and prospects

What do we offer you

  • Direct contract for long term
  • Salary based on experience
  • Challenging role with a lot of responsibilities within a growing and dynamic international team

Job Requirements

  • Bachelor/Master education
  • (near) Native French speaker
  • Fluent in English
  • Fluent in another CEE language is a plus
  • Experience in sales or trade
  • Feeling comfortable within sales, cold calling
  • Willing to travel half of the time
  • Numerical, analytical, and business skills
  • Accurate and commercial minded
  • Excellent communication skills, customer-oriented attitude
  • Stress resistant and able to assign priorities to different tasks
  • Self starter, proactive

Only candidates with sales experience will be considered for this position.

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Please note that you need to have a valid work permit and live in The Netherlands.

About the company

International growing trade company located in Breda.

Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900

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