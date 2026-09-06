Account Manager English with an additional Eastern European language in Breda
Posted on September 6, 2026
Breda
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As an account manager English you are responsible for the Eastern European region. You are result oriented for marketing, acquisition, and sales for our products in Central and Eastern Europe.
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles
- You will be responsible for the first contact with our clients to the delivery of the goods, and will be held accountable of the commercial range with both flexibility and independence while working closely with the supporting departments.
- You take care of the enlarging or expanding the sales share with existing customers.
- You will generate new customers and realize new business.
- You are also responsible for correcting quotations and handling orders as well as the debtor policy.
- You report to the management team.
What do we offer you
- Salary Indication: salary negotiable (based on experience)
- Full time position based on 40 hrs.
- A fast growing company with many advancement opportunities.
Job Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree with at least 2 years of a similar experience.
- You are used to work independently and you can adjust quickly based on the requirements and wishes of our clients/customers.
- You need to speak (near) native English (oral and written) , and knowledge of an Eastern European language is a plus.
- B2B experience in a middle-large corporation.
- Willing to put in the extra time and effort.
- Ambitious, driven, and focused.
About the company
An international trading company.
Please register on our website through "Mijn Unique" and apply directly via the button below. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Breda delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Vacancy | Technical Inside Sales Benelux | French | Dutch | English | Breda
Vacancy | International Trader | German | Breda
Vacancy | Inside Sales | German | Breda
Vacancy | International Trader | French | Breda
Vacancy | International Trader | Polish | Breda