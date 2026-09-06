Vacancy | Inside Sales | German | Breda

Vacancy | Inside Sales | German | Breda

Posted on September 6, 2026
Breda
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

For an international organization in Breda, we are recruiting an Inside Sales representative Germany where you will be responsible for:

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  • mainly dealers needs and creating competitive quotes and business proposals based on these needs
  • making product & services recommendations
  • generating new business by calling customers
  • building and maintaining relationships with internal and external customers
  • being in close contact with several stakeholders within the company
  • supporting the Account Managers in Germany

What do we offer you

  • a permanent full time position.
  • Salary based on experience .

Job Requirements

  • Native German and fluent in English.
  • Knowledge of Dutch is a pre.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in sales, inside sales, outside sales or tele sales.
  • Experience in the building industry is a plus.
  • Excellent communication, negotiation & analytical skills.
  • Able to work independently as well in a small team.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.
Only successful applicants will be notified

About the company

An International company in Breda in the building industry.

Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900

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