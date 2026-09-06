Vacancy | Inside Sales Representative | English, German | Amstelveen

Vacancy | Inside Sales Representative | English, German | Amstelveen

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you experienced and passionate about building and maintaining relationships with clients? Are you ready for the next challenging step in your career and do you speak excellent German and English? Then keep on reading, because we have a great long-term employment opportunity for you at a stable, international company! Be part of a new founded team, where there is room for your own input and initiative.
As an Inside Sales Representative you are the main contact person for internal and external customers.

The diverse responsibilities of the role include:

  • Proactively approaching your warm clients on a regular basis through phone and email;
  • Through this proactive approach, detecting market developments and adapting effectively by identifying sales opportunities;
  • Ensuring customer satisfaction by registering and solving customer complaints;
  • Being flexible on last minute order changes, and until the end of the year taking over order management tasks;
  • Providing an accurate follow up of the information on existing clients in the CRM system;
  • Daily internal collaboration with the Sales department;

We offer you a 9-month employment opportunity with the intention of long-term extension (the company is really looking for people who are in it for the long-run), including a salary ranging between €2.380 - €3.238, based on experience. The client offers a package of outstanding secondary benefits that kick in after a trial period, such as a 13th month salary, 40 holidays, pension scheme, refund of sporting activities and kids colleague costs, just to mention a few.

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Job Requirements

The requirements for this role are:

  • Economic or commercial bachelor degree;
  • +/- 3 years of relevant experience in a sales related environment and in commercial contact with customers;
  • Fluency in English and German;
  • Dutch is considered an advantage;
  • ERP and Excel experience.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role the combination of German and English is a must. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

Our client is a global leader in packaging components.

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