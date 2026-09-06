Vacancy | Account Manager | English + French, German, Dutch, other | Amersfoort area

Vacancy | Account Manager | English + French, German, Dutch, other | Amersfoort area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Nijkerk
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for an Account Manager position in an international company that offers you direct and long-term employment? Then look no further! Our client is a sportive company that is looking for a new member for their successful team.

In this Account Manager role you are responsible for:

  • Contact with B2B customers;
  • Developing close business relationships with your own pool of customers;
  • Providing information in response to inquiries about products, sales orders, shipments and resolving complaints;
  • Close contact with shipping locations, sales and accounting;
  • Using your best skills when it comes to collaboration logistics and finance.

What do we offer you

We offer you:

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

  • A direct contract at the company;
  • A permanent position;
  • An attractive salary between €2300 and €2900 to begin with, based on your experience.

Job Requirements

Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:

  • You have the passion and willingness to offer the highest quality contact to the client;
  • MBO+/HBO qualification;
  • Excellent language skills in English plus German, French, Dutch or another European language;
  • Strong organizing and problem solving skills;
  • Detail oriented;
  • Strong work ethic and self-driven;
  • Experience within an international customer service / account management environment.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

Our client is a specialised company in their field. Their European headquarters are located near Amersfoort.

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