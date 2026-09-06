Vacancy | Account Manager | English + French, German, Dutch, other | Amersfoort area
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you looking for an Account Manager position in an international company that offers you direct and long-term employment? Then look no further! Our client is a sportive company that is looking for a new member for their successful team.
In this Account Manager role you are responsible for:
- Contact with B2B customers;
- Developing close business relationships with your own pool of customers;
- Providing information in response to inquiries about products, sales orders, shipments and resolving complaints;
- Close contact with shipping locations, sales and accounting;
- Using your best skills when it comes to collaboration logistics and finance.
What do we offer you
We offer you:
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- A direct contract at the company;
- A permanent position;
- An attractive salary between €2300 and €2900 to begin with, based on your experience.
Job Requirements
Please only apply if you meet the following requirements:
- You have the passion and willingness to offer the highest quality contact to the client;
- MBO+/HBO qualification;
- Excellent language skills in English plus German, French, Dutch or another European language;
- Strong organizing and problem solving skills;
- Detail oriented;
- Strong work ethic and self-driven;
- Experience within an international customer service / account management environment.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.
About the company
Our client is a specialised company in their field. Their European headquarters are located near Amersfoort.