Sales Representative | German
Posted on February 18, 2026
Houten
German
About this role
- Identify and prospect potential customers in the German food supplement industry.
- Conduct market research to identify new business opportunities and trends.
- Develop and maintain a pipeline of leads through proactive outreach and networking.
- Collaborate with the sales team to develop strategies for penetrating the German market.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with existing customers.
- Understand customer needs and provide tailored solutions to meet their requirements.
- Conduct regular business reviews and follow-up meetings to ensure customer satisfaction.
- Provide product training and support to clients to maximize their understanding and usage of our capsules
- Monitor market trends, competitor activities, and industry developments to stay informed and proactive.
Requirements
- Fluency in German and English is a must!
- B2B sales experience
- Strong negotiation and communication skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships.
- Self-motivated and target-driven, with a demonstrated ability to meet or exceed sales targets.
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Willingness to travel as needed for client meetings and industry events.
- The role is fully office-based with no hybrid work model.
- Only candidates who live in the Netherlands (preferably close to Houten) will be considered!
Salary
€2800-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is operating in the chemical industry. By incorporating several production facilities, they are able to supply a wide range of additives. Through their headquarters in the Netherlands, a dozen agents across the continents and several warehouses, they supply plastics and coatings industries all over the world. Their goal is to become a reliable and long-term business partner, by continuing to offer competitive prices combined with the best possible services.
Application Procedure
