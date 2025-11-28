Key Account Specialist | Inside Sales | ENG

Are you ready to join the forefront of innovation in the fast-paced world of semiconductor foundries?

Our client, a well-established global organization, is seeking a data-driven and highly organized Key Account Specialist to serve as the operational link between Account Management, Planning, and Order Fulfillment. This role provides essential operational and analytical support, ensuring accuracy and efficiency of commercial processes while directly enabling sales success and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Key Responsibilities:

Pricing Management: Accurately process pricing requests and quotes; manage the special pricing approval workflow; and maintain current pricing databases.

Forecasting & Planning: Collect, consolidate, and analyze customer demand data; collaborate with Planning to align demand with internal capacity; and monitor data to enhance forecast precision.

Contract Support: Assist Account Managers with preparing, drafting, and reviewing contract documentation (including risk agreements), coordinating internal approvals with Legal and Finance.

Reporting & Analysis: Generate and distribute essential commercial reports (e.g., sales performance, forecast accuracy); utilize analytical tools to provide actionable data insights for decision-making.

Required Qualifications:

Experience: Minimum 10 years of proven experience in a commercial support, account management, or analyst role.

Education: Bachelor's degree required.

Analytical Skills: Strong analytical, problem-solving, and data-driven mindset.

Communication: Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English for effective internal and external collaboration.

Technical Proficiency: High proficiency in Microsoft Excel required; experience with CRM or ERP systems required.

Work Style: Ability to manage multiple tasks, meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment, and maintain a proactive, collaborative approach.

It is a great opportunity to become part of a motivated and growing team to develop your customer-facing skills in an international high-tech environment.

This is a full-time position with a competitive salary, bonus package, and secondary benefits.

