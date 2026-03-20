International Key Account Manager (Temp-to-Perm)
About this role
Looking for a role where you can truly shape international partnerships and drive strategic growth? As International Key Account Manager, you will operate at the heart of a global sales organization, bridging strategy and execution while building strong relationships with key international clients.
As an International Key Account Manager, you will play a pivotal role within the Global Sales team. This is a position where strategy meets execution — and where your ability to influence across a complex organization will define your success.
You will work closely with the Global Customer Director and take ownership of international key accounts, ensuring alignment between global ambitions and local market realities.
This role starts as a temporary assignment, with the clear intention of transitioning into a permanent position.
What you will do
- Manage and develop international key accounts across multiple regions;
- Lead high-level negotiations with international retail partners;
- Build sustainable, long-term customer partnerships;
- Translate global strategy into actionable plans and drive execution;
- Analyze performance and lead business reviews to unlock growth opportunities.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree;
- 10+ years of experience in FMCG sales and Key Account Management;
- Proven international experience and strong negotiation skills;
- Experience in complex, matrix organizations;
- Fluent in English and willing to travel internationally.
Salary
- Start: April 1, 2026;
- Initial contract until July 4, 2026;
- Full-time (40 hours per week);
- Location: Netherlands with strong focus on Germany;
- Clear path towards a permanent position;
- Salary indication (gross per year): €95,000 – €130,000;
- Candidates must be based in the Netherlands and fully eligible to work here (no relocation or visa sponsorship possible).
What’s next?
Within four working days, we will inform you whether you are shortlisted for the position. We will then schedule an introductory meeting—either online or in person. During this conversation, we will provide you with all relevant information about the role, the organisation, and the next steps in the process.
With your approval, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide and support you throughout the entire application process.
Independent Recruiters Group consists of a large team of specialized recruiters, each with a strong focus on their own expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both candidates and clients.