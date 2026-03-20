International Key Account Manager (Temp-to-Perm)

Looking for a role where you can truly shape international partnerships and drive strategic growth? As International Key Account Manager, you will operate at the heart of a global sales organization, bridging strategy and execution while building strong relationships with key international clients.

As an International Key Account Manager, you will play a pivotal role within the Global Sales team. This is a position where strategy meets execution — and where your ability to influence across a complex organization will define your success.

You will work closely with the Global Customer Director and take ownership of international key accounts, ensuring alignment between global ambitions and local market realities.

This role starts as a temporary assignment, with the clear intention of transitioning into a permanent position.

What you will do