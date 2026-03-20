International Key Account Manager (Temp-to-Perm)

International Key Account Manager (Temp-to-Perm)

Posted on March 20, 2026
Utrecht
Posted on March 20, 2026

About this role

Looking for a role where you can truly shape international partnerships and drive strategic growth? As International Key Account Manager, you will operate at the heart of a global sales organization, bridging strategy and execution while building strong relationships with key international clients.

As an International Key Account Manager, you will play a pivotal role within the Global Sales team. This is a position where strategy meets execution — and where your ability to influence across a complex organization will define your success.

You will work closely with the Global Customer Director and take ownership of international key accounts, ensuring alignment between global ambitions and local market realities.

This role starts as a temporary assignment, with the clear intention of transitioning into a permanent position.

What you will do

  • Manage and develop international key accounts across multiple regions;
  • Lead high-level negotiations with international retail partners;
  • Build sustainable, long-term customer partnerships;
  • Translate global strategy into actionable plans and drive execution;
  • Analyze performance and lead business reviews to unlock growth opportunities.

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s or Master’s degree;
  • 10+ years of experience in FMCG sales and Key Account Management;
  • Proven international experience and strong negotiation skills;
  • Experience in complex, matrix organizations;
  • Fluent in English and willing to travel internationally.

Salary

> 9000
  • Start: April 1, 2026;
  • Initial contract until July 4, 2026;
  • Full-time (40 hours per week);
  • Location: Netherlands with strong focus on Germany;
  • Clear path towards a permanent position;
  • Salary indication (gross per year): €95,000 – €130,000;
  • Candidates must be based in the Netherlands and fully eligible to work here (no relocation or visa sponsorship possible).

What’s next?

Within four working days, we will inform you whether you are shortlisted for the position. We will then schedule an introductory meeting—either online or in person. During this conversation, we will provide you with all relevant information about the role, the organisation, and the next steps in the process.

With your approval, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide and support you throughout the entire application process.

Independent Recruiters Group consists of a large team of specialized recruiters, each with a strong focus on their own expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both candidates and clients.

Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Utrecht delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Interim International Key Account Manager (FMCG)
Partner Development Representative | German
Technical Solutions Manager | English | UK-Based
Customer Care Specialist | German | Zoetermeer
Account Manager | English | Nijmegen
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

ASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workersASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workers
Skilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workersSkilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workers
Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?
Undutchables celebrates 30 years of connecting international talent and Dutch employersUndutchables celebrates 30 years of connecting international talent and Dutch employers
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position