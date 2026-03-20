Interim International Key Account Manager (FMCG)

Interim International Key Account Manager (FMCG)

Posted on March 20, 2026
Utrecht
Posted on March 20, 2026

About this role

Ready to step into a high-impact international role where strategy, negotiation and stakeholder management come together? This interim assignment is designed for a senior freelance professional who knows how to operate in complex environments, influence without authority, and drive real commercial impact across borders.

We are looking for an experienced Interim International Key Account Manager to strengthen a Global Sales team during a transitional phase. This is not a typical sales role — it’s a strategic, highly collaborative position where influence, alignment, and stakeholder management are key.

You will operate at the intersection of global strategy and local execution, working closely with the Global Customer Director to drive international partnerships and ensure consistency across markets.

This assignment is ideal for a senior freelancer who thrives in complex, matrix organizations and knows how to navigate high-level negotiations without direct authority.

What you will do

  • Lead and coordinate international key accounts across multiple markets and stakeholders;
  • Prepare and drive strategic negotiations with major retailers such as Lidl and Aldi;
  • Build and strengthen long-term partnerships at both global and local level;
  • Translate commercial strategy into concrete initiatives and ensure execution;
  • Deliver data-driven insights and lead business reviews to optimize performance.

Requirements

  • 10+ years of FMCG sales experience with strong Key Account Management expertise;
  • Proven experience with international negotiations (e.g. Lidl, Aldi);
  • Strong stakeholder management skills in matrix organizations;
  • Analytical mindset with the ability to translate data into strategy;
  • Fluent in English and available in both the Netherlands and Germany.

Salary

> 9000
  • Start: April 1, 2026;
  • End: July 4, 2026 (temporary bridging assignment);
  • Hours: 40 hours per week;
  • Location: Netherlands + Germany;
  • Contract: Freelance / ZZP;
  • Hourly rate indication: €110 – €130 per hour (depending on experience and fit);
  • Extension or transition into permanent role: possible;
  • Candidates must be based in the Netherlands and fully eligible to work here (no relocation or visa sponsorship possible).

What’s next?

Within four working days, we will inform you whether you are shortlisted for the position. We will then schedule an introductory meeting—either online or in person. During this conversation, we will provide you with all relevant information about the role, the organisation, and the next steps in the process.

With your approval, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide and support you throughout the entire application process.

Independent Recruiters Group consists of a large team of specialized recruiters, each with a strong focus on their own expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both candidates and clients.

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