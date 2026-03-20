Interim International Key Account Manager (FMCG)

Ready to step into a high-impact international role where strategy, negotiation and stakeholder management come together? This interim assignment is designed for a senior freelance professional who knows how to operate in complex environments, influence without authority, and drive real commercial impact across borders.

We are looking for an experienced Interim International Key Account Manager to strengthen a Global Sales team during a transitional phase. This is not a typical sales role — it’s a strategic, highly collaborative position where influence, alignment, and stakeholder management are key.

You will operate at the intersection of global strategy and local execution, working closely with the Global Customer Director to drive international partnerships and ensure consistency across markets.

This assignment is ideal for a senior freelancer who thrives in complex, matrix organizations and knows how to navigate high-level negotiations without direct authority.

What you will do