Dutch or German speaking Sales Advisor
Posted on February 6, 2026
Roosendaal
Dutch, German
About this role
We have a brand-new opportunity to work with a prominent company specialising in automobile parts, operating across Europe and the UK. They are looking for a Multilingual Sales Advisor to join their diverse and dynamic team, reaching out to new potential clients and proactively promoting the company’s portfolio of products and services. This is an excellent opportunity for anyone with an interest in sales and business development to work for a well-established company within the automotive industry. Our client offers great remuneration, and they promote a great working culture based on mutual support, team spirit and employee well-being.
- Duration: 7 months with potential to be extended or become permanent
- Hours and location: full time, Heijningen, Netherlands.
- Start date: Immediate start
- Pay: €36,000.00-€42,000.00 per year (dependent upon experience) + benefits
- Languages required: Full fluency in Dutch and/or German + English.
Responsibilities:
- Outbound sales of car parts and accessories.
- Be a point of contact between the company and their clients
- After-sale support
- Using your language skills to achieve sales with different international markets
- Supporting with administrative and compliance processes
Requirements
business development, outbound calling, lead sales, car sales parts, sales, automobile sales automotive sales, lead generation, German, Dutch, Netherlands
Salary
€36000 - €42000 per annum, Benefits: + benefits
