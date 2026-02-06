Customer Care Specialist | German | Remote

Our international client, based in Zoetermeer, is a leading provider of smart and secure tools that help businesses worldwide enhance efficiency. They are currently looking for a German Customer Care Specialist to join their team. You'll be part of a collaborative team of four colleagues from diverse backgrounds, and work closely with departments such as Logistics, Finance, Sales, and Application Support to ensure seamless operations.

In this position, your responsibilities include:



Answering incoming calls from potential and existing customers, resellers, distributors etc. and facilitating transferal of calls where necessary/applicable.



Processing incoming cases (emails, web2case or manually created).



Liaise new account creation and updating customer master data.



Provide pre-sales advice for new purchase inquiries.



Provide quotations, order status updates and post-sales administration (invoices, delivery notes etc.) Allowing customers to be self-sufficient by providing access to and maintaining support centers and step-by-step guides.



Analyze customer enquiries and provide basic troubleshooting, where possible, and if necessary, involve the Application Specialists.



Guiding customers through the return/repair process, while cooperating with our Repair department to ensure fluid communication.



Contributing to the general success of the company by engaging in internal improvement projects/meetings.



Evaluate and process customer feedback for proactive enhancements or additions to our current assortment.



Aiding in company-wide tasks or projects (such as translations, investigations etc.)



Support to further improve the company knowledge with information from the customers and feeding the AI agent.



Monthly analyzing customer reviews on Amazon, Google and Trustpilot to provide relevant information to stakeholders.



Answering customer reviews on Google/ Trustpilot Hubspot tool experience.





Demonstrable MBO+ (secondary vocational education plus) working and thinking level



Experience in a similar customer service environment



A proactive and solution-oriented mindset



Precision, attention to detail, and the ability to prioritize effectively



Good command of German and English



Proficient in MS Office and Excel; experience with CRM systems (Hubspot)



What's on offer:

You will be working in an organization that combines the charm of an SME with the international character of a multinational. Our client offers a flat organizational structure with short and open communication lines, and they offer a high level of autonomy in your role and influence in your work.