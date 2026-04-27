Contract Manager (Infrastructure) - Dutch & English

Our client is a public water authority in Zeeland is looking for a Contract Manager to oversee contracts with parties involved in dike enforcement - one of the most critical areas of Dutch water infrastructure.

You bring a background in government procurement, specifically in services contracting, and feel at home in an infrastructure context. Experience with dike-related or civil works procurement is a strong advantage. If you want your work to have real societal impact, this role puts you right at the heart of it.

Please note: The salary of €4,780 - €6,583 GPM is based on 36 hours per week.

Job Profile for Contract Manager (Infrastructure)

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

Develop, draft and implement procurement strategies and procurement plans

Provide functional direction to procurement advisor(s)

Ensure that technical and environmental requirements are accurately translated into the contract

Act as the main point of contact and sparring partner for the project team in relation to all procurement and contract management processes

Support and advise other role holders on contract control based on risks and opportunities

Responsible for contract management during the execution phase of services and works. Ability to apply Systeemgerichte Contractbeheersing (SCB), a system-based approach to contract management

Participate actively in a national collaboration structure in activities aimed at knowledge sharing in the field of contracting and tendering

Candidate Profile for Contract Manager (Infrastructure)

Must be fluent in Dutch, both written and spoken

Bachelor’s degree (HBO) or higher

Experience as a Contract Manager or Procurement Advisor within infrastructure projects

Experience working in project-based environments, including contract management processes and procurement and contract management across exploration, planning and execution phases

Experience in drafting procurement plans and developing tender strategies, preferably for infrastructure projects

Familiar with preparing, tendering and managing (engineering) services

Knowledge of UAV-GC 2005, Dutch procurement legislation, procurement terms and conditions, BPKV and SCB

Proactive attitude and able to work effectively within a team

What Our Client Offers