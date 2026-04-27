Contract Manager (Infrastructure) - Dutch & English
About this role
Our client is a public water authority in Zeeland is looking for a Contract Manager to oversee contracts with parties involved in dike enforcement - one of the most critical areas of Dutch water infrastructure.
You bring a background in government procurement, specifically in services contracting, and feel at home in an infrastructure context. Experience with dike-related or civil works procurement is a strong advantage. If you want your work to have real societal impact, this role puts you right at the heart of it.
Please note: The salary of €4,780 - €6,583 GPM is based on 36 hours per week.
Job Profile for Contract Manager (Infrastructure)
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
- Develop, draft and implement procurement strategies and procurement plans
- Provide functional direction to procurement advisor(s)
- Ensure that technical and environmental requirements are accurately translated into the contract
- Act as the main point of contact and sparring partner for the project team in relation to all procurement and contract management processes
- Support and advise other role holders on contract control based on risks and opportunities
- Responsible for contract management during the execution phase of services and works. Ability to apply Systeemgerichte Contractbeheersing (SCB), a system-based approach to contract management
- Participate actively in a national collaboration structure in activities aimed at knowledge sharing in the field of contracting and tendering
Candidate Profile for Contract Manager (Infrastructure)
- Must be fluent in Dutch, both written and spoken
- Bachelor’s degree (HBO) or higher
- Experience as a Contract Manager or Procurement Advisor within infrastructure projects
- Experience working in project-based environments, including contract management processes and procurement and contract management across exploration, planning and execution phases
- Experience in drafting procurement plans and developing tender strategies, preferably for infrastructure projects
- Familiar with preparing, tendering and managing (engineering) services
- Knowledge of UAV-GC 2005, Dutch procurement legislation, procurement terms and conditions, BPKV and SCB
- Proactive attitude and able to work effectively within a team
What Our Client Offers
- Flexible working schedule between 24 and 36 hours per week
- Individual Choice Budget (21% of the gross salary), which can be used for additional leave or paid out as extra income
- Personal basic budget of €6,000 per five years, to support wellbeing and career growth
- Minimum of 21 annual leave days
- Solid pension plan and travel reimbursement
- Travel allowance of €0.23 per kilometre
- Office location with good public transport accessibility
- Pool cars available for business-related travel
- Partial gym reimbursement
- Full set of equipment provided, including laptop, tablet and mobile phone
- Flexible working hours and hybrid working options