Lead where data meets procurement - As Vendor Master Data Manager, you will own vendor data governance, lead an external team, and drive smarter, more efficient procurement through data, automation, and strong stakeholder collaboration. This is a high-impact role in an international environment where accuracy, compliance, and innovation truly matter. Apply now before Monday 19th of January at 16:00.

The Team

The Procurement department manages all indirect purchasing and acts as a strategic partner to the organization. The team leads sourcing initiatives to ensure cost-effective, compliant, and sustainable procurement.

By analyzing operational spend, researching suppliers, and managing tenders, Procurement secures the best value and performance from vendors. Through strong contract and vendor management, the team works closely with internal stakeholders and suppliers to support business needs and sustainability objectives.

The Position



The VMD Manager is responsible for leading the external Vendor Master Data team and overseeing the day-to-day management of vendor data. This includes ensuring accurate creation, maintenance, and quality control of vendor records, as well as managing vendor onboarding and compliance processes.

The role provides leadership to the team, sets objectives, drives process improvements, and ensures data governance and compliance standards are met. The VMD Manager works closely with Procurement, Finance, and Operations to support efficient procurement and payment processes, and collaborates with the Procurement Center of Excellence / Operations team to help improve best practices through automation and innovative technologies such as AI and machine learning.



Key Responsibilities

Own and oversee end-to-end vendor master data governance, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and consistency across all systems.

Drive continuous improvement of vendor data processes, tools, and controls across backend and frontend environments.

Provide strategic insights through reporting on vendor data quality, performance, and trends to support management and procurement decision-making.

Lead and manage vendor data migrations and system integrations in close collaboration with IT and key stakeholders.

Oversee vendor onboarding processes, ensuring efficient, compliant, and scalable setup of new vendors.

Act as escalation point for complex vendor data issues, discrepancies, and risk-related matters.

Lead the external Vendor Master Data team, setting objectives, defining SOPs, and ensuring operational excellence.

Develop and deliver training and guidance on vendor data governance, processes, and systems for internal stakeholders.



The Ideal Candidate description:



8+ years of experience in vendor management, supplier relationship management, or procurement, with a strong focus on data governance and master data management.

Bachelor’s degree in Business or a related field (e.g. Business Administration, Supply Chain, IT, Finance), or equivalent professional experience.

Proven experience managing large-scale vendor data, ensuring accuracy, consistency, and compliance with internal policies and standards.

Strong background in process optimization and continuous improvement within data management environments.

Demonstrated people and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to build strong partnerships across Procurement, Legal, Finance, IT, and other internal teams.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills across cross-functional and international teams.

High standards of ethics, integrity, and confidentiality.

Hands-on, proactive mindset with a strong sense of ownership.

What you can expect from our client: