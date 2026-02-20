Service & Operations Planner
Eindhoven
English
About this role
As an International Service Planner, you are responsible for coordinating installation and service activities across multiple countries. You ensure technicians are scheduled efficiently, customers are informed, and projects run smoothly from planning through go-live. You act as the central point of contact between customers, technicians, field engineers, logistics partners, and internal teams. Your responsibilities include:
- Plan and coordinate international installation and service visits
- Align schedules based on technician availability, priorities, and logistics
- Communicate planning updates clearly to customers and partners
- Monitor project timelines and intervene when delays or issues arise
- Ensure field engineers and technicians are fully prepared for site visits
- Coordinate hardware deliveries with logistics and external partners
- Maintain accurate planning data and reporting in internal systems
- Support go-live activities and handover to Customer Success teams
- Provide insights to improve planning processes and efficiency
- Act as key user for planning and field service tools
Requirements
Our ideal candidate brings:
- Bachelor’s degree (HBO) in logistics, technical, or related field
- 2–5 years of experience in planning OR coordinating technical installations OR service operations
- Excellent English skills. It's a big plus if you speak Dutch on a B1+ level but it is not a must.
- Experience working with multiple stakeholders in a dynamic environment
- Affinity with technology, ICT, or technical installations (not a must but it is a plus)
- Strong organizational and multitasking abilities
- Proactive problem-solver with a customer-focused mindset
The company
Our client is a fast-growing B2B technology scale-up with an established global market leadership position.
