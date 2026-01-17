Senior Quantity Surveyor

Amsterdam
Permanent
40 hours per week
About this role

A well-established and growing construction consultancy is seeking an experienced Senior Quantity Surveyor to join its Amsterdam-based team. The consultancy partners with blue-chip, international clients and delivers technically complex, high-value projects across a range of sectors, including large-scale developments throughout Europe.

This role is based in Amsterdam and is open to candidates currently located in the Netherlands or already authorised to work in the Netherlands.
Please note: visa sponsorship is not available for this position.

About the Client
The client is a respected international construction consultancy providing cost management, project management, due diligence, and advisory services to a diverse portfolio of prestigious clients. With a strong presence across Europe, the consultancy is recognised for delivering landmark projects to the highest professional standards, combining technical expertise with innovative and pragmatic solutions.

About the Role

This is an excellent opportunity to work alongside experienced professionals on some of the most challenging and interesting construction projects currently underway in the Netherlands and across Europe. The successful candidate will play a key role in the commercial and cost management delivery of projects, acting as a trusted advisor to clients.

The position would suit a Senior Quantity Surveyor seeking long-term career progression within a collaborative and forward-thinking consultancy environment.

Key Responsibilities & Requirements

  • Relevant university-level qualification (Quantity Surveying, Construction Management, Construction Economics, Engineering, or a related discipline).
  • 5+ years’ experience across a range of construction sectors.
  • Construction-stage Data Centre experience in Europe, ideally within a consultancy environment.
  • Proven experience proactively managing projects.
  • Mechanical & Electrical project experience is advantageous.
  • Local Amsterdam data centre experience, pre- or post-contract, acting as CQS or PQS is beneficial.
  • Chartered status or actively working toward chartership preferred.
  • Strong client-facing skills with relevant sector exposure.
  • Highly motivated, detail-driven team player with a proactive mindset.

Working Environment & Culture
The consultancy promotes a progressive, forward-thinking culture with a flat structure that encourages ownership, collaboration, and professional growth. Employees are trusted to take responsibility for their work, engage directly with clients, and contribute meaningfully to both projects and the wider business.

Key cultural highlights include:

  • Early exposure to live projects and client interaction.
  • Direct access to senior leadership from day one.
  • Strong emphasis on mentorship, training, and professional development.
  • Open and inclusive culture where ideas and opinions are valued.
  • Supportive team environment with a strong work ethic and positive social culture.

Benefits & Perks

  • Modern technology and tools to support effective delivery.
  • Industry-leading training and development programs.
  • Direct access to leadership and decision-makers.
  • Employee-driven CSR initiatives.
  • Health and well being benefits, including gym membership.
  • Recognition programs, company events, and team away days.

Salary

EUR

Application Procedure

Apply now, and be sure to do so before January 30th. Send your resume and a short motivation. Before we can introduce you to the client, we will invite you for an interview at our Projob office or online. For more information contact us at 020-5738383 or welcome@projob.nl.

Please note that we agreed with our clients to only introduce them to candidates who already live near the job location. Although you might be willing to relocate or commute, this is not an adequate option.

