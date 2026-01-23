Senior PMO Consultant
Amstelveen
Dutch
About this role
As a Senior PMO & Project Planning Consultant, you play a key role at the intersection of strategic consulting and operational delivery. You support clients in strengthening project controls, optimizing project planning, and implementing robust governance frameworks.Working as part of multidisciplinary consulting teams, you contribute to complex, large-scale projects and are responsible for creating, maintaining and continuously improving integrated project schedules and performance reporting. Leveraging your expertise in project planning software - particularly Primavera P6 - you ensure transparency, predictability and control throughout the full project lifecycle.In addition, you actively contribute to the ongoing professionalization of PMO activities, including digital transformations and the application of AI within project management. You are curious, forward-looking and proactively engage in shaping the future of PMO.
Project Control & Governance
- Partner with clients to plan, monitor and control budgets, costs and risks
- Design and implement project governance frameworks, processes and organizational structures
- Conduct maturity assessments and translate insights into actionable improvement initiatives
- Develop, manage and optimize integrated project schedules
- Monitor project progress and report on KPIs and performance metrics
- Identify, assess and manage risks, issues and scope changes
- Provide project management and PMO support across functions and governance levels
- Roll out tools, templates and methodologies to strengthen project culture
- Lead and support change management activities to ensure successful adoption
- Support digital transformations, including AI-driven project management initiatives
- Contribute to innovation and continuous improvement within PMO and project management practices
Requirements
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Engineering or a related field
- 8 to 12 years of relevant experience in project management and/or PMO roles
- Strong analytical and scheduling skills
- Hands-on experience with Primavera P6 or similar project planning software
- PRINCE2 and/or PMI certification (CAPM/PMP) is a plus
- Excellent communication skills and a collaborative mindset
- Fluent in English and Dutch (mandatory)
- Interest in and familiarity with AI tools and digital project management
- Willingness to travel across the Netherlands (clients located nationwide)
- Experience in Utilities, Energy, Infrastructure, Defence or Data Center projects
- Proven track record in large-scale, complex project environments
- Affinity with innovation, digitalization and data-driven working
Only candidates with an EU passport can be considered for this role due to strict security clearance for certain projects.
Salary
€6000-€8000 per month
The company
This international consultancy specializes in Project, Program and Portfolio Management and supports leading organizations across Utilities, Data Centers, Energy, Defence and Infrastructure. With a strong presence in the Netherlands, the company combines strategic advisory services with hands-on delivery to help clients strengthen project control, optimize performance and build future-ready PMO capabilities.The organization is known for its pragmatic, people-centric approach and its focus on delivering measurable impact. Innovation, quality and continuous improvement are central to its way of working, with increasing attention on digital transformation and the application of AI within project management environments.
