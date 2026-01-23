Senior PMO Consultant

Partner with clients to plan, monitor and control budgets, costs and risks

Design and implement project governance frameworks, processes and organizational structures

Conduct maturity assessments and translate insights into actionable improvement initiatives

Develop, manage and optimize integrated project schedules

Monitor project progress and report on KPIs and performance metrics

Identify, assess and manage risks, issues and scope changes

Provide project management and PMO support across functions and governance levels

Roll out tools, templates and methodologies to strengthen project culture

Lead and support change management activities to ensure successful adoption

Support digital transformations, including AI-driven project management initiatives

Contribute to innovation and continuous improvement within PMO and project management practices

As a, you play a key role at the intersection of strategic consulting and operational delivery. You support clients in strengthening project controls, optimizing project planning, and implementing robust governance frameworks.Working as part of multidisciplinary consulting teams, you contribute to complex, large-scale projects and are responsible for creating, maintaining and continuously improving integrated project schedules and performance reporting. Leveraging your expertise in project planning software - particularly- you ensure transparency, predictability and control throughout the full project lifecycle.In addition, you actively contribute to the ongoing professionalization of PMO activities, including digital transformations and the application of AI within project management. You are curious, forward-looking and proactively engage in shaping the future of PMO.