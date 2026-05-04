Senior Demand & Supply Planner

We are currently hiring a Senior Demand & Inventory Planner for a leading international brand in Amsterdam. This is a high-impact role where you will drive EMEA demand planning and buying decisions, partnering closely with Merchandising, DTC, and Wholesale teams. You’ll operate at the center of the business, directly influencing sales, margin, and inventory performance across channels.

The Team

The Omni Planning & Allocation team is responsible for driving commercial performance through trade planning, financial forecasting, demand planning, and the allocation and replenishment of inventory across all channels and categories. The team also sets strategic guidelines for promotions and markdowns to optimize margins and profitability.

Acting as the backbone of the department, the team works closely with Buying and Merchandising, DTC channel teams (eCommerce, FP, Outlet), regional hubs, and Finance to ensure that all inventory and product decisions are fully aligned with broader company planning. This role plays a key part in supporting operational excellence, enabling strategic growth, and contributing to the overall success of the department.

The Position

As EMEA Demand & Inventory Senior Planner, you play a pivotal role within the Omni Planning & Allocation team. You are responsible for contributing to total EMEA seasonal demand forecasting and buy planning across specific product categories or divisions. Working in close partnership with DTC channels and Hub/Wholesale Key Account Planning teams, you help drive performance against sales, margin, and inventory targets.

This role is essential to delivering on Omni Planning & Allocation objectives, with your contributions directly impacting the commercial success of the brand.

Key Responsibilities:

Support long-term planning by providing insights for seasonal sales, margin, and inventory strategies aligned with financial targets.

Partner with Buying, Merchandising, and Wholesale teams to align demand forecasts with product strategies.

Develop EMEA demand plans at option level, improving forecast accuracy versus actual sales.

Contribute to Integrated Demand Planning (IDP), ensuring alignment of product and channel demand across DTC and Wholesale.

Provide demand insights to support range planning, including assortment size, volume mix, and customer needs.

Assist in quantifying seasonal buys and handover to Planning Operations.

Drive continuous improvement through new tools and processes.

Support team development by mentoring and training junior planners.

Measures of Success

Deliver sales and revenue in line with targets, including net sales and margin performance.

Ensure strong buy accuracy, minimizing EMEA fabric liability.

Maintain high demand planning accuracy across key planning KPIs.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, Economics, Retail, or a related field preferred.

4–7+ years of experience in wholesale, demand, or merchandise planning within fashion, retail, or consumer goods.

Strong expertise in demand and wholesale planning, with a solid understanding of demand-driven merchandise financials.

Advanced analytical skills with a data-driven approach to decision-making and buying optimization.

Commercial, results-driven mindset with the ability to balance short-term sales needs and long-term strategic planning.

Proven stakeholder management, collaborating effectively with Merchandising, DTC Planning & Buying, Wholesale/Hubs, Planning Operations, Global teams, and Supply Chain.

Fluency in English.

What you can expect from our client: