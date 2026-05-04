CRM Studio Designer

CRM Studio Designer

Posted on May 4, 2026
Amsterdam
Temporary
40 hours per week
Posted on May 4, 2026

About this role

Join a leading international fashion brand at their HQ in Amsterdam as a CRM Studio Designer, creating digital-first assets across email and in-store POS. You’ll turn campaign briefs into clear, on-brand designs that balance strong aesthetics with performance and conversion. Working closely with CRM, marketing, and e-commerce teams, you’ll design within systems while continuously improving output through insights and feedback. If you’re commercially minded, confident in Figma, and thrive in a fast-paced environment, this is a strong next step. Deadline for applications is Monday 4 May at 12:00.

The Position

As a CRM Studio Designer, you’re at the heart of creating digital-first assets, mainly across CRM channels like email and in-store POS. You take campaign and trading briefs and turn them into clear, on-brand designs that not only look good but also drive engagement and conversion.

You’ll work closely with CRM, global marketing, and commercial teams to make sure every asset is right for its channel—balancing strong brand expression with performance. It’s a role that combines creative thinking with a solid understanding of design systems, templates, and efficient production workflows.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Design CRM assets across email and in-store POS.
  • Translate briefs into clear, effective creative across touchpoints.
  • Think performance-first (layout, hierarchy, responsiveness).
  • Work within and refine design systems and templates (Figma).
  • Collaborate with CRM, marketing, and e-commerce teams.
  • Manage high-volume output without compromising quality.
  • Iterate based on feedback and performance insights.

The Ideal Candidate

  • Skills:
    • Strong digital design skills, with a focus on layout and conversion;
    • Confident using Adobe Creative Suite;
    • Solid experience with Figma and working within design systems;
    • Good understanding of email design best practices;
    • Comfortable working in template-driven environments;
    • Strong organisation and communication skills;
    • Naturally thinks in a data-informed way.

  • Education & Experience:
    • Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design or a related field;
    • 3–5 years’ experience in digital design;
    • Experience with CRM and email design;
    • Experience working with scalable design systems;
    • Background in DTC or commercial environments;
    • A strong portfolio of digital/CRM work;
    • Fluent in English.

Please include an up-to-date portfolio with your application. We’d love to see your aesthetic, but also how you think commercially through design — it helps us understand why this role is a good fit for you.

What you can expect from our client:

  • An international environment which respects diversity, equality, and individuality; 
  • A beautiful state-of-the-art Campus; 
  • Depending on the role a monthly home - office budget; 
  • A chance to unwind with weekly social activities. 

Salary

EUR

Application Procedure

Apply now, and be sure to do so before Monday 4 May at 12:00. Send your resume and a short motivation. Before we can introduce you to the client, we will invite you for an interview at our Projob office or online. For more information contact us at 020-5738383 or welcome@projob.nl.

Please note that we agreed with our clients to only introduce them to candidates who already live near the job location. Although you might be willing to relocate or commute, this is not an adequate option.

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