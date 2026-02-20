Quality Control Employee
About this role
As part of the Quality Control team, our client plays a vital role in maintaining the highest product standards. Each day, various types of fruit arrive, and only those meeting strict quality requirements continue through the process.
Key responsibilities include:
- Conducting precise quality assessments and checking every detail meticulously.
- Reporting any products that do not meet the required standards directly to the customer, who determines the next steps for that batch.
- Performing stock and output checks to ensure full product traceability.
- Helping guarantee that only top-quality products are delivered to customers around the world.
- Through these tasks, the Quality Employee is an essential link in ensuring the excellence and reliability of the products
Requirements
- Background in logistics, with an interest or affinity for the AGF (fruits and vegetables) sector.
- Availability for full-time work and a hands-on, proactive approach.
- Proficiency in English, with additional knowledge of Dutch and/or German, is highly preferred.
- Strong teamwork skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively as well as work independently when needed.
- Familiarity with different types of fruit is considered an advantage.
- Accessible to own means of transport as the location is not reached by public transport
- Open to shift work, including occasional weekend shifts (approximately every 5–6 weeks)
Salary
€3000-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is a growing international logistics service provider that specializes in managing the flow of fresh produce across Europe. The organization plays a key role in ensuring products arrive in perfect condition, on time, and according to strict quality standards. With a flat structure and a collaborative team culture, the company values precision, accountability, and a proactive mindset. Employees are encouraged to take ownership, work together, and continuously improve internal processes.
