Quality Control Employee

Posted on February 20, 2026
Moerdijk
English
Posted on February 20, 2026

About this role

As part of the Quality Control team, our client plays a vital role in maintaining the highest product standards. Each day, various types of fruit arrive, and only those meeting strict quality requirements continue through the process.
Key responsibilities include:
  • Conducting precise quality assessments and checking every detail meticulously.
  • Reporting any products that do not meet the required standards directly to the customer, who determines the next steps for that batch.
  • Performing stock and output checks to ensure full product traceability.
  • Helping guarantee that only top-quality products are delivered to customers around the world.
  • Through these tasks, the Quality Employee is an essential link in ensuring the excellence and reliability of the products
The role offers a gross monthly salary starting from €3,000, depending on experience and language skills.

Requirements

  • Background in logistics, with an interest or affinity for the AGF (fruits and vegetables) sector.
  • Availability for full-time work and a hands-on, proactive approach.
  • Proficiency in English, with additional knowledge of Dutch and/or German, is highly preferred.
  • Strong teamwork skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively as well as work independently when needed.
  • Familiarity with different types of fruit is considered an advantage.
  • Accessible to own means of transport as the location is not reached by public transport
  • Open to shift work, including occasional weekend shifts (approximately every 5–6 weeks)

Salary

€3000-€3000 per month

The company

Our client is a growing international logistics service provider that specializes in managing the flow of fresh produce across Europe. The organization plays a key role in ensuring products arrive in perfect condition, on time, and according to strict quality standards. With a flat structure and a collaborative team culture, the company values precision, accountability, and a proactive mindset. Employees are encouraged to take ownership, work together, and continuously improve internal processes.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
