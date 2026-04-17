Media & Creative Specialist (Temporary)
About this role
We are looking for a temporary Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner for one of the most well known fashion companies based in Amsterdam.
Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner is a new position within the growing Partner Program Team, where the brand sells via Pure Players and 3rd parties to the consumer. It's an overarching roll, where you are closely connected to the Brand Ecommerce functions. You will especially be working closely and collaborate with the Ecommerce Buying & Planning team, Merchandising Team, Master Data team and have connection with the counties.
To realize this grow we are looking for a Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner, starting 04/01/2021 to 03/07/2021
As a Media & Creative Specialist, we drive the execution of seasonal, trading, and campaign strategies across digital platforms. We ensure products are presented accurately, campaigns launch seamlessly, and the end-to-end customer journey is continuously optimized.
Key Responsibilities:
- Lead artwork development: Oversee the end-to-end creation of artwork for outdoor campaigns in collaboration with creative and media agencies. This includes briefing, timeline management, quality control, and final delivery;
- Brand guardian & creative excellence: Ensure all assets alin with brand guidelines, technical specifications, and channel best practices. Partner closely with outdoor agencies to account for site-specific requirements and maximize the creative impact of each placement;
- Push the medium forward: Identify opportunities to innovate and elevate our out-of-home (OOH) presence. Collaborate with internal teams to develop tailored briefs for media- and placement-specific creative executions;
- Internal stakeholder alignment: Maintain and update key documentation detailing artwork by site, ensuring transparency, consistency, and alignment across markets and cross-functional teams.
Requirements
We’re looking for someone who combines a strong media mindset with a creative eye.
Key Qualifications:
- 2–3 years of experience with a solid understanding of OOH and digital media landscapes;
- Experience working with creative agencies, design, or artwork production teams;
- Strong knowledge of artwork formats, file types, and production specifications;
- Sharp creative judgment with high attention to detail;
- Excellent communication skills and ability to manage timelines and stakeholders;
- Hands-on experience in programmatic media buying and planning, with a focus on social and programmatic execution;
- Extra points: Intermediate knowledge of Adobe Photoshop.
Salary
Join a dynamic and international environment at a global fashion headquarters in Amsterdam, where innovation and collaboration are key.
- A role within a globally recognized fashion organization in a fast-paced, international eCommerce environment;
- Collaboration with experienced, driven, and cross-functional teams;
- A diverse and inclusive workplace that supports personal growth and development;
- Hands-on experience with leading merchandising tools, based in a vibrant Amsterdam office.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.