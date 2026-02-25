Marketing Manager FMCG

Develop and implement the EU brand marketing strategy in alignment with global guidelines

Collaborate closely with Business Development Managers to support and achieve annual business targets

Analyze market trends, consumer insights, competitor activities, and portfolio performance to identify growth opportunities

Define the optimal product portfolio per country and prepare structured launch plans for new products (NPD)

Develop compelling selling stories and marketing materials to support product launches and customer acquisition

Design and execute digital marketing strategies including website management, SEO, SMM, and e-commerce initiatives

Develop and execute EU content strategies, including content production and advertising materials

Support lead generation and customer journey optimization to increase conversion and commercial effectiveness

Develop local communication plans targeting end consumers and retail shoppers

Manage and allocate the EU marketing budget to maximize ROI and business impact

Track performance against KPIs and provide structured reports and insights to senior management

Organize and participate in exhibitions and industry events aligned with growth strategy

Initiate influencer and culinary collaborations to strengthen brand positioning

Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements across EU markets

Lead, coach, and develop the EU Marketing Team

As Marketing Manager, you are responsible for developing and executing the European brand and marketing strategy across multiple markets. Reporting to the Global Marketing Director, you play a pivotal role in driving growth, strengthening brand positioning, and supporting commercial targets within the European Business Unit.This is a strategic and hands-on role where you combine analytical depth with creative execution. You translate market insights, consumer behavior, and portfolio performance into actionable marketing plans that generate measurable impact.You work closely with Business Development, Trade Marketing, Product Development, and Supply Chain teams to ensure alignment between marketing initiatives and commercial objectives. In addition, you lead and develop the EU Marketing Team and manage the regional marketing budget with a strong focus on ROI and performance optimization.Key responsibilities