Marketing Manager FMCG
Posted on February 25, 2026
Amstelveen
English
Posted on February 25, 2026
About this role
As Marketing Manager, you are responsible for developing and executing the European brand and marketing strategy across multiple markets. Reporting to the Global Marketing Director, you play a pivotal role in driving growth, strengthening brand positioning, and supporting commercial targets within the European Business Unit.This is a strategic and hands-on role where you combine analytical depth with creative execution. You translate market insights, consumer behavior, and portfolio performance into actionable marketing plans that generate measurable impact.You work closely with Business Development, Trade Marketing, Product Development, and Supply Chain teams to ensure alignment between marketing initiatives and commercial objectives. In addition, you lead and develop the EU Marketing Team and manage the regional marketing budget with a strong focus on ROI and performance optimization.
Key responsibilities
Key responsibilities
- Develop and implement the EU brand marketing strategy in alignment with global guidelines
- Collaborate closely with Business Development Managers to support and achieve annual business targets
- Analyze market trends, consumer insights, competitor activities, and portfolio performance to identify growth opportunities
- Define the optimal product portfolio per country and prepare structured launch plans for new products (NPD)
- Develop compelling selling stories and marketing materials to support product launches and customer acquisition
- Design and execute digital marketing strategies including website management, SEO, SMM, and e-commerce initiatives
- Develop and execute EU content strategies, including content production and advertising materials
- Support lead generation and customer journey optimization to increase conversion and commercial effectiveness
- Develop local communication plans targeting end consumers and retail shoppers
- Manage and allocate the EU marketing budget to maximize ROI and business impact
- Track performance against KPIs and provide structured reports and insights to senior management
- Organize and participate in exhibitions and industry events aligned with growth strategy
- Initiate influencer and culinary collaborations to strengthen brand positioning
- Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements across EU markets
- Lead, coach, and develop the EU Marketing Team
Requirements
You are an experienced marketing leader with a strong background in brand management within international markets. You combine strategic thinking with executional excellence and feel comfortable operating in a matrix organization with multiple stakeholders.You are data-driven, commercially aware, and able to translate market complexity into clear, actionable strategies. You thrive in an environment where marketing is closely connected to business performance and sales results.You understand portfolio management, product launches, and cross-border marketing dynamics within the EU.
Requirements & qualifications
Requirements & qualifications
- Minimum of 7 years’ experience in Brand Management or strategic marketing roles
- Minimum of 3 years' experience in FMCG, preferably in meat / food industry, alternatively in cosmetics or beverages
- Strong experience within EU markets
- Proven track record in New Product Development (NPD) launches
- Experience managing complex product portfolios
- Strong digital marketing expertise (SEO, SMM, e-commerce, content strategy)
- Experience managing and developing teams
- University degree in Marketing, International Business, or related field
- Fluent in English; additional European languages are a plus
- Evidence of continuous education in modern marketing practices is advantageous
Salary
€80000-€90000 per month
The company
Our client is an internationally operating food production organization with a strong focus on brand development, portfolio optimization, and long-term market growth. The company combines global strategic direction with strong regional execution, offering a dynamic environment where marketing and commercial strategy are closely intertwined.Collaboration, entrepreneurial thinking, and data-driven decision-making are central to the organization’s culture, providing space for ownership and impact at an international level.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Other jobs in Amstelveen delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
ESTEC Test Centre & TEC Laboratories Quality Support Service
Senior Quantity Surveyor
Project Scheduler (ESA/ESTEC)
QMS Implementation and Audit Lead (ESA/ESTEC)
Human Resources Data Analyst (ESA/ESTEC)