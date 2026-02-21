Machine Operator Technician | English
Posted on February 21, 2026
Amsterdam
English
Posted on February 21, 2026
About this role
Our client is not providing a sponsorship.
A global LED lighting manufacturer with operations across three continents is looking for a skilled Machine Operator Technician with both hands-on and programming experience.
Key Responsibilities
A global LED lighting manufacturer with operations across three continents is looking for a skilled Machine Operator Technician with both hands-on and programming experience.
Key Responsibilities
- Maintain and program machines to support automated processes
- Assemble LED product orders with high accuracy
- Solder, label, and cut LED components, including aluminum channels
- Rebuild or repair returned products
- Support various shop tasks as needed
Requirements
- Experience with machine programming (knowledge of DEMAK machines is a plus)
- 1–2 years of manufacturing experience (LED experience is a plus)
- Strong attention to detail
- Skills in measuring, cutting, and soldering
- Able to lift over 15 kg
- Familiarity with Microsoft Office is a plus
- This position requires a background check
The company
Our client is a global manufacturer of LED lighting products with factories in different parts of the world
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Other jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Fashion Product Development Professional (Talent pool)
Senior Quantity Surveyor
Industry Standards Officer
Technical Developer Circular Knits
Senior Maintenance Technician – 5-Star Hotel