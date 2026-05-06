Interim Senior Director of Media (EMEA/Premium Fashion)

We are looking for a temporary Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner for one of the most well known fashion companies based in Amsterdam.

Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner is a new position within the growing Partner Program Team, where the brand sells via Pure Players and 3rd parties to the consumer. It's an overarching roll, where you are closely connected to the Brand Ecommerce functions. You will especially be working closely and collaborate with the Ecommerce Buying & Planning team, Merchandising Team, Master Data team and have connection with the counties.

To realize this grow we are looking for a Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner, starting 04/01/2021 to 03/07/2021

You will join a globally recognized premium brand with a strong presence across EMEA. The organization is known for its high standards, strong brand identity, and data-driven decision-making. Within the media team, you will work with a group of highly experienced and independent channel specialists. The culture is collaborative, fast-paced, and built around ownership and expertise—making your role as a strategic connector essential to success.

What will you do?