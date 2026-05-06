Interim Senior Director of Media (EMEA/Premium Fashion)
About this role
We are looking for a temporary Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner for one of the most well known fashion companies based in Amsterdam.
Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner is a new position within the growing Partner Program Team, where the brand sells via Pure Players and 3rd parties to the consumer. It's an overarching roll, where you are closely connected to the Brand Ecommerce functions. You will especially be working closely and collaborate with the Ecommerce Buying & Planning team, Merchandising Team, Master Data team and have connection with the counties.
To realize this grow we are looking for a Partner Program & Ecommerce Planner, starting 04/01/2021 to 03/07/2021
You will join a globally recognized premium brand with a strong presence across EMEA. The organization is known for its high standards, strong brand identity, and data-driven decision-making. Within the media team, you will work with a group of highly experienced and independent channel specialists. The culture is collaborative, fast-paced, and built around ownership and expertise—making your role as a strategic connector essential to success.
What will you do?
- Define and drive the overarching EMEA media strategy, ensuring a seamless full-funnel approach across all channels;
- Act as the strategic bridge between brand and performance, aligning campaigns to both brand equity and commercial results;
- Ensure strong cross-channel alignment, preventing siloed execution across a large team of specialists;
- Partner with senior stakeholders across Brand, Commercial, Finance, Operations, and Strategy to translate business goals into media direction;
- Own and optimize a significant regional media budget, balancing ROI with premium brand positioning.
Requirements
You are not just experienced—you understand how media drives business.
- 10+ years of senior-level media experience, preferably in premium fashion, luxury, or high-end lifestyle;
- Proven expertise across the full media funnel (brand, digital, performance);
- Strong ability to translate data and metrics into strategic direction;
- A leadership style focused on guiding experts, not micromanaging;
- Experience working in complex, matrix organizations with senior stakeholders.
You bring both a strategic mindset and commercial sharpness, enabling you to make the right trade-offs at scale.
Salary
- A high-impact interim leadership role within a premium international organization;
- The opportunity to shape and steer EMEA-wide media strategy;
- A full-time assignment (40 hours per week) in a senior leadership environment;
- A defined temporary assignment from June 2026 until January 2027;
- A role where you truly operate at strategic and executive level.
How we'll proceed?
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.