Dutch speaking Nurse
Posted on December 4, 2025
Petten
Dutch, English
20 - 40 hours
About this role
Are you a dedicated nurse with a passion for providing essential medical care and support in a dynamic work environment?
We have a unique opportunity for you to work for an European Institution at the Joint Research Centre in Petten, the Netherlands. Join our client's team to ensure high-quality health services during critical periods of staff absence and contribute to the well-being of the research center. The role as a Dutch speaking Nurse is available on part-time and full-time basis.
Your responsibilities will include:
Nursing Assistance
- Provide direct nursing care to patients.
- Assist in taking blood tests and other diagnostic procedures.
- Administer medications and treatments as prescribed.
- Monitor patient health and progress, reporting any changes to the medical team.
Logistic Support
- Assist with special medical surveillance for workers exposed to health risks.
- Coordinate and support medical examinations and follow-ups.
Medical Files Documentation and Archiving:
- Maintain accurate and up-to-date medical records.
- Ensure proper documentation and archiving of medical files in compliance with regulations and policies.
Note: This is a temporary contract of 20-40 hours per week.
Requirements:
- Must speak both Dutch and English fluently.
- Must be a registered nurse with BIG-registration.
- Plus with proven experience in a nursing role, preferably with exposure to occupational health.
- Must be flexible and available to cover shifts for several weeks in a row during holiday periods.
To apply, please send your CV in English to Frank.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Dutch, English
Salary
€3700 - €4800 per month
