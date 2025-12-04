Provide direct nursing care to patients.

Assist in taking blood tests and other diagnostic procedures.

Administer medications and treatments as prescribed.

Monitor patient health and progress, reporting any changes to the medical team.

Assist with special medical surveillance for workers exposed to health risks.

Coordinate and support medical examinations and follow-ups.

Maintain accurate and up-to-date medical records.

Ensure proper documentation and archiving of medical files in compliance with regulations and policies.

Must speak both Dutch and English fluently.

Must be a registered nurse with BIG-registration.

Plus with proven experience in a nursing role, preferably with exposure to occupational health.

Must be flexible and available to cover shifts for several weeks in a row during holiday periods.

Are you a dedicated nurse with a passion for providing essential medical care and support in a dynamic work environment?We have a unique opportunity for you to work for an European Institution at the Joint Research Centre in Petten, the Netherlands. Join our client's team to ensure high-quality health services during critical periods of staff absence and contribute to the well-being of the research center. The role as a Dutch speaking Nurse is available on part-time and full-time basis.Nursing AssistanceLogistic SupportMedical Files Documentation and Archiving:Note: This is a temporary contract of 20-40 hours per week.To apply, please send your CV in English to Frank.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.