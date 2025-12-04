Dutch speaking Nurse

Posted on December 4, 2025
Petten
Dutch, English
20 - 40 hours
About this role

Are you a dedicated nurse with a passion for providing essential medical care and support in a dynamic work environment?

We have a unique opportunity for you to work for an European Institution at the Joint Research Centre in Petten, the Netherlands. Join our client's team to ensure high-quality health services during critical periods of staff absence and contribute to the well-being of the research center. The role as a Dutch speaking Nurse is available on part-time and full-time basis.

Your responsibilities will include:

Nursing Assistance
  • Provide direct nursing care to patients.
  • Assist in taking blood tests and other diagnostic procedures.
  • Administer medications and treatments as prescribed.
  • Monitor patient health and progress, reporting any changes to the medical team.

Logistic Support
  • Assist with special medical surveillance for workers exposed to health risks.
  • Coordinate and support medical examinations and follow-ups.

Medical Files Documentation and Archiving:
  • Maintain accurate and up-to-date medical records.
  • Ensure proper documentation and archiving of medical files in compliance with regulations and policies.

Note: This is a temporary contract of 20-40 hours per week.

Requirements:
  • Must speak both Dutch and English fluently.
  • Must be a registered nurse with BIG-registration.
  • Plus with proven experience in a nursing role, preferably with exposure to occupational health.
  • Must be flexible and available to cover shifts for several weeks in a row during holiday periods.

To apply, please send your CV in English to Frank.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.

Requirements

Salary

€3700 - €4800 per month
