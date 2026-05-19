Are you detail-oriented, data-driven, and ready to help seasonal collections launch smoothly online? As Product Launch Coordinator, you’ll support the eCommerce team with product data, go-lives, and quality checks at a global fashion brand headquartered in Amsterdam. You’ll work with systems such as PLM, SAP, PIM, and Tradebyte while coordinating fixes across teams. Deadline for submissions is Wednesday May 20th at 12:00.

The Position:

The Product Launch Coordinator supports the Product Launch Specialists within the eCommerce team and contributes to the seasonal product onboarding process. Working with data from systems such as PLM and SAP, the role helps ensure accurate data enrichment in PIM and supports the process through to products being live and sellable on the web shop and marketplaces. By coordinating and maintaining data quality, the role helps enable smooth collection launches and contributes to the overall performance of the eCommerce business.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage seasonal and in-season product go-lives, ensuring products, stock, pricing, imagery, and attributes are accurately set up across systems and reflected correctly on site;

Support the Product Launch team in resolving go-live issues by identifying bugs and data inconsistencies across systems (SAP, PIM, WCS, Tradebyte) and coordinating fixes with Platform Operations;

Contribute to improving the product go-live workflow on ck.com to reduce delays and minimise revenue impact;

Coordinate the collection and validation of product information (e.g., titles, descriptions, filters, and tags) from relevant teams to support timely launches;

Maintain accurate product categorisation on site as well as ensure correct size mapping across the site;

Raise and track JIRA tickets with relevant teams to resolve onboarding and data issues;

Update assortment reports on a bi-weekly basis to monitor product readiness.

The Ideal Candidate has:

1-2+ years’ experience in product data management;

Experience working with eCommerce process and tools such as PIM /Informatica /Stibo /Tradebyte is required;

Proficient in Microsoft Excel, ability to work with reports daily;

A master at working under pressure with deadlines;

Eagerness to learn and gain experience in fashion eCommerce;

High level of attention to detail;

Great communication skills in written and verbal form.

What you can expect from our client: