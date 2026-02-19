Marketing Manager | English

Are you an experienced FMCG marketer ready to own brand strategy across European markets? We are looking for a Marketing Manager with a strong background in food or consumer goods on behalf of our client, an international food company.

Key Responsibilities:

Brand & Market Strategy

Design and develop the brand marketing strategy across EU markets in collaboration with the Head of Marketing

Receive country-level budgets and build structured go-to-market plans from scratch

Monitor market trends, consumer behaviour, and competitor activity through retail field visits and data analysis

Define the optimal product portfolio by country, prepare launch plans, and develop selling stories to support product introductions

Work with BDR managers to align marketing activities with annual commercial targets per country

Digital Marketing & Content

Build and manage digital marketing activities for priority EU markets, including social media, brand website, e-commerce channels, and SEO

Develop a content strategy for the EU and run regular production sessions to build a reusable content library

Design local communication plans targeting end consumers and shoppers of selected retail chains

Commercial Support & Lead Generation

Analyse customer journeys and design targeted lead generation campaigns to support sales managers

Create country-specific presentation materials and portfolio proposals for current and prospective clients

Initiate and manage collaborations with relevant organisations to build brand presence across EU markets

Portfolio & Product Coordination

Work with the product team to evaluate and introduce new products where there is a commercial case

Select and manage the relevant SKU range per country from a full portfolio of 70+ products

Ensure the product offer is appropriate to local consumer preferences and distribution realities

Budget, Performance & Reporting

Own and manage the EU marketing budget, allocating resources to maximise return across countries and activities

Track and evaluate the performance of marketing programmes against agreed KPIs using analytics tools including PowerBI

Prepare regular reports and recommendations for senior management on marketing effectiveness

Events & Trade Presence

Participate in planning and execution of trade exhibitions

Travel within Europe for retail visits and client meetings in priority markets

Identify opportunities for event participation and sponsorship to strengthen brand visibility

Qualifications & Skills:

Minimum 6-7 years of total marketing experience , with at least 3-4 years specifically within FMCG (food, drinks, or personal care preferred, in that order)

, (food, drinks, or personal care preferred, in that order) Hands-on experience managing new product development from concept through to launch

Background managing complex, multi-SKU portfolios across multiple European markets

Solid digital marketing capabilities covering social media, website, e-commerce, and SEO

Strong command of Microsoft Office, particularly Excel and PowerPoint; familiarity with PowerBI is a plus

Fluency in English; any additional European language is a plus

University degree in Marketing, International Business, or a related field

Background in B2B marketing within retail or HoReCa channels (highly preferred)

What We Offer:

Salary up to €87,000-€90,000 gross per year, excluding 8% holiday allowance depending on experience

Transportation reimbursement at €0.23 per kilometre for private car (minimum 15km from office) or full public transport reimbursement

24 days annual leave

Company laptop provided

Mobile phone or personal subscription reimbursement

Hybrid working: 2-3 days in the office per week, remaining days from home

7-month contract with 1-month probation, followed by a 1-year or permanent contract

Direct exposure to pan-European brand building across retail and HoReCa channels

International, hands-on, and collaborative working environment within a fast-growing food company

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require VISA sponsorship now or in the future.

The post Marketing Manager | English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.