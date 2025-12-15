Are you passionate about paid social and eager to make a visible brand impact? Join an international team as a Brand Media Specialist, where you’ll bring campaigns to life across key EMEA moments. From hands-on platform execution to optimization and insights, this role offers the chance to sharpen your paid social expertise, collaborate with diverse partners, and help shape how a global brand shows up in market—all within a dynamic and inclusive environment. Deadline to apply is Tuesday December 16th at 12:00.

The Position

The Brand Media Specialist will support the execution of paid social campaigns across key brand and commercial moments in EMEA. This hands-on role covers end-to-end activation—from audience setup and creative deployment to optimization and reporting—ensuring strong performance and brand impact. You’ll work closely with internal and external partners, gain exposure to full-funnel media strategy, and contribute insights that shape how the brand shows up in market.

Role and Responsibilities:

Build, launch, and optimize Paid Social campaigns across core platforms, ensuring accurate setup and in-platform excellence.

Manage daily pacing, delivery, and troubleshooting in partnership with channel leads and media agency partners.

Support creative trafficking and variant testing, ensuring best-practice execution and clear performance learnings.

Contribute to weekly reporting and insights, highlighting trends and actionable recommendations.

Maintain strong operational hygiene in tools such as Smartly and platform ad managers to ensure accuracy, efficiency, and smooth workflows.

The Ideal Candidate:

3-5 years’ experience executing Paid Social campaigns in-platform (e.g., Meta, TikTok, Pinterest).

Hands-on experience with Smartly and a working understanding of Google Ads.

Strong analytical instincts with comfort navigating dashboards, performance metrics, and optimization levers.

Clear communicator with the ability to collaborate across teams and manage multiple campaigns simultaneously.

Nice to have: experience with creative testing, brand media planning, or cross-channel performance workflows.

What you can expect from our client: