Vacancy | German | Coutry Manager | Rotterdam

What exactly are you going to do

As the new German Country Manager you are focusing on the German market where this international company recently launched their activities. In this big market you see potential to your clients to grow as fast as possible. In order to achieve success you will use the online and offline business model of the company.

In this role, you develop a solid marketing approach for capturing the maximum demand in Germany and you oversee every detail of the execution of this plan. On a day to day base you make sure that the daily performance of all the marketing channels and the conversion rate constantly improves and that the customer satisfaction gets better every month. You have a hands-on operating mode and a tactical mindset as well and you know what it takes to develop a business model.

Activities: