Product Manager English in Westmaas 40 hours
Posted on September 6, 2026
Westmaas
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
You are responsible for the entire organization becomes as enthusiastic as you are on our products. As the intermediary between Product Development, Marketing, Sales, Technicians and our suppliers you are the first contact person for newly introduced products as well as products that require extra marketing attention. You report to the Marketing Manager.
It is a diverse job where you get a lot of freedom to execute your assigned tasks in an autonomous way.
- Taking care of the introduction and positioning of our (new) products.
- Knowing the relevant trends in the market.
- Initiating a good product policy, -strategy and -portfolio.
- Informing the organization on developments within existing product lines.
- Together with Product Development, our suppliers and our R&D partners you are responsible for the formulation of high quality, products that meet the requirements of the market.
- With Production you take care of a good forecast of our newly introduced products.
- Translating trial information to ready-to-use tools for sales and technicians.
- Following up on technical product related questions and complaints.
What do we offer you
- Salary €3000 gross per month
- Start immediately
- Direct contract with the company
- Based on 40 hours per week.
- An attractive remuneration package.
- An open company culture.
- For this role you will need to travel few times a year to meet customers and get new ideas.
Job Requirements
- BSC or MSC degree obtained by graduating at HAS or WUR. Specialty in Plant Cultivation, Plant Science, Plant Physiology or Chemistry enriched with relevant marketing courses.
- Experience in Product Management role is preferred.
- Good technical knowledge on nutrition and bio stimulation is preferred.
- You are fluent in English and preferably other modern languages.
- Pragmatic and acting-to-deliver.
- Capable of working with different parties both internal and external.
- Capable of working independently as well as in a team.
- You are ambitious and engaged.
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