Vacancy | Project Management Officer | English | Amsterdam

Are you looking for a new and challenging project management role for 2018? For one of our clients in the Amsterdam region, we are looking for a Program Management Officer who will report directly to the Program manager. In this diverse role, you are able to take on various different responsibilities and make sure that the project will be a great success.

You are in charge of:

Financial control;

Issue and risk management;

Planning and handling resources such as demand, capacity, time management system;

Input for communication such as newsletters.

What do we offer you

It is a full-time project, possibly extended, exciting and challenging. The exact salary depends on experience and is competitive within the market.

Job Requirements

The requirements for this position are extensive experience as a Program Management Officer and related skills, including:

Extensive experience as a Program Management Officer;

Experience with program controlling;

Certified in Prince 2, P3O, or PMP (this is an absolute MUST requirement);

Excellent oral and written skills in English (Spanish is a plus);

Strong people skills, excellent at building relationships to liaise both with senior management and operational staff;

Hands-on, persistent, proactive, and professional;

Self-starting and able to work focused at a fast pace;

Experience within an international working environment;

Willingness to travel.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CVs as Word documents will be considered, and only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

Our client is an international company based in the Amsterdam region and a world leader in credit insurance, surety, and debt collection.