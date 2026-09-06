Vacancy | Data Model Specialist | English | Fulltime

What exactly are you going to do

Are you an expert in data model design? Would you like to work in an international company with excellent long-term opportunities? In this role you will be responsible for the continuous improvement of the operational data model in the STEP system. STEP is a Product Information Management system that feeds product content to touchpoints, such as catalogs and websites, to market all products. This content is captured in so-called "attributes" and categorised in different product categories. Your role will be reviewing existing attributes as well as reviewing product categories, as well as fine-tuning attribute setup and values. As a specialist you will give advice, but also be able to convince your stakeholders of the optimal solution. Your responsibilities

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